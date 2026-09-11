Temple table to be destroyed after abbot’s sex tape leak

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 1:45 PM
2 minutes read
Temple table to be destroyed after abbot’s sex tape leak | Thaiger
Photo via Hone Krasae

Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism (NOB) asked police to destroy the table at the centre of the sex scandal involving the former abbot of Phutthaisawan Temple in Ayutthaya, saying it is a curse on Buddhism.

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested the temple’s 66 year old abbot, Phra Wachirayan Wi, also known as Atichot Dhammawaro, over alleged embezzlement that reportedly caused a 92 million baht loss to the temple.

Police also identified 47 year old Punyawee, a Thai woman who worked at the temple, as being involved in the embezzlement allegation. She was also reportedly found engaging in sexual activity with Atichot.

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The relationship emerged during the financial investigation. Security camera footage from the monks’ quarters showed the pair engaging in sexual activity in the kitchen and on a round dining table within the abbot’s quarters.

Thai abbot removed over fraud and sex scandal
Photo via Facebook/ Sirote Klampaiboon (ศิโรตม์ คล้ามไพบูลย์)

The footage was subsequently circulated on Thai social media, prompting public criticism and bringing greater attention to the case.

Police searched the monks’ quarters yesterday, September 10, to collect further evidence for the embezzlement investigation. Officers also seized the dining table featured in the videos and took it to the division office.

The seizure prompted questions from members of the public about the table’s connection to the financial case. Police later explained that the table was seized for destruction following a request from the NOB.

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Thai abbot caught having sex on table
Photo via ThaiRath

According to police, the NOB asked officers to remove the table because it was considered deeply inauspicious and unsuitable for remaining inside a royal temple. The office also said the table could discourage worshippers from visiting Phutthaisawan Temple to make merit.

The NOB was also concerned that people might visit the temple simply to see the table after the explicit footage went viral, rather than to make merit.

Many netizens criticised the decision, arguing that the table itself had no connection to the alleged wrongdoing. They said the issue concerned the people involved in the case rather than an object at the temple.

Table in explicit videos of abbot to be damaged
Photo via Channel 8

The scandal has also affected valuable Buddha amulets made by the former abbot. One of the most discussed items is the Nuea Duang amulet, which originally sold for more than 3 million baht.

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Several amulet experts and collectors who initially sold the amulets said they were willing to take responsibility by accepting the return of amulets made under the former abbot’s name and refunding customers.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also owns a Nuea Duang amulet. He previously showed the amulet during a media interview about Thailand’s soft power.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 1:45 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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