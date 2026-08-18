Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 4:27 PM
1 minute read
Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Highway Police

Police arrested a boxing camp manager and ten undocumented migrants in Prachin Buri today, August 18, after a pickup truck carrying the group allegedly fled a police stop and ended up stranded on a village road.

The driver, identified as 42 year old Wichan, was arrested with nine Bangladeshi nationals and one Myanmar national in Wang Tha Chang subdistrict, Kabin Buri district. Police also seized the white Isuzu pickup truck used to transport the group.

Police said they spotted the pickup while patrolling Highway 359 close to the Sa Kaeo provincial border. The route is reportedly used to transport undocumented migrants entering Thailand from Cambodia.

Police arrested a boxing camp manager for allegedly smuggling migrants after a chase in Prachin Buri, with nine people found with him.
Photo via Highway Police

Officers became suspicious after seeing the pickup travelling at speed with numerous bags in the back and signalled for the driver to stop. Police said the driver instead accelerated away, prompting officers to call for assistance.

The pickup entered a village road in Wang Tha Chang, an area surrounded largely by farmland, before losing control and coming to a stop on the roadside. The driver and nine migrants then allegedly left the vehicle and fled into a nearby plantation.

Police sought help from local officials to search for the group. All of them were caught after more than three hours.

Police arrested a boxing camp manager for allegedly smuggling migrants after a chase in Prachin Buri, with nine people found with him.
Photo via Highway Police

During questioning, Wichan said he managed a boxing camp in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, and had been transporting migrants for around three months.

Related Articles

He told police that a man he knew only as Na hired him to make the trips for 5,000 baht each. Wichan said he took the work to help cover expenses at his boxing camp.

According to his account, he picked up the migrants near the border in Aranyaprathet and was taking them to a bus terminal in Bangkok.

Police arrested a boxing camp manager for allegedly smuggling migrants after a chase in Prachin Buri, with nine people found with him.
Photo via Highway Police

The migrants told police they had been working in construction in Cambodia and wanted to reach the Bangladeshi embassy in Thailand so they could arrange their return home.

Police transferred the group to Wang Takhian Police Station for legal proceedings and said the investigation would continue to identify others involved.

Latest Thailand News
Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri

41 seconds ago
Rare owl-eyed plant &#8216;Phitsawong Thai Thong&#8217; emerges in Tak forest | Thaiger Environment News

Rare owl-eyed plant ‘Phitsawong Thai Thong’ emerges in Tak forest

43 minutes ago
Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck

43 minutes ago
Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland

1 hour ago
Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool

2 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations

2 hours ago
Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers&#8217; claims of unfair treatment | Thaiger Tourism News

Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers’ claims of unfair treatment

3 hours ago
Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards

3 hours ago
Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Auto Gate to open to 31 more nationalities | Thaiger Tourism News

Suvarnabhumi Auto Gate to open to 31 more nationalities

5 hours ago
Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home

6 hours ago
Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp

6 hours ago
808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&#038;W and more | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

6 hours ago
Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting

6 hours ago
Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements

7 hours ago
Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21

7 hours ago
Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth | Thaiger Crime News

Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth

7 hours ago
Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket

7 hours ago
Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth

22 hours ago
ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout

23 hours ago
Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway

23 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty | Thaiger South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty

1 day ago
Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken | Thaiger Bangkok News

Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken

1 day ago
Broker sold villagers&#8217; IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Broker sold villagers’ IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 4:27 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.