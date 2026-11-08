Boats told to slow down as Bryde’s whale death off Phetchaburi stays unexplained

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 11:00 AM
2 minutes read
Boats told to slow down as Bryde’s whale death off Phetchaburi stays unexplained
Photo courtesy of Matichon

A dead male Bryde’s whale reported floating off the Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi coast on November 5 showed no clear cause of death at a necropsy. Yesterday, November 7, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin asked boat operators and fishers in the upper Gulf of Thailand to slow down near the whales.

A member of the public, Jamrun Phongphitak, reported the carcass at sea near the border between the two provinces. A team examined it on November 6 and 7. The team included staff from the Upper Gulf of Thailand Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre and Marine and Coastal Resources Office 3 in Phetchaburi, along with the Laem Phak Bia Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, a local conservation network and volunteers.

According to The Standard, officials towed the whale in from about 12 kilometres off the Bang Tabun coast and examined it at Hat Sai Met Raek beach in Laem Phak Bia subdistrict, Ban Laem district.

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Boats told to slow down as Bryde's whale death off Phetchaburi stays unexplained | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) said the whale was a sub-adult male, not yet of breeding age, 11.2 metres long and badly decomposed, with its skin peeling away. Veterinarians found it had been in very good condition, with a 6.5-centimetre layer of blubber. They also recorded an abrasion about 2.5 metres long on its left side and minor bruising in the muscle along the middle of its back.

Its heart, blood vessels and respiratory system showed nothing abnormal, and its stomach held a large amount of food. In its intestine, vets found a piece of processed wood about 8 centimetres long and a nipa palm fruit, while its liver, kidneys and pancreas had decomposed.

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The department said it found no lesions that could explain the death and suspects the whale died suddenly, given how healthy it was. It has sent tissue and organ samples to a laboratory for further tests, and the reports gave no date for the results.

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Boats told to slow down as Bryde's whale death off Phetchaburi stays unexplained | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

The minister ordered the DMCR to keep a close watch on Bryde’s whales in the upper Gulf. The department asked the public, fishers and boat operators who see the whales to reduce speed, keep a suitable distance and avoid approaching or disturbing them, so that boats do not hit the animals.

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It also asked people to report rare marine animals that are stranded or in danger, and its 24-hour hotline for this is 1362. Bryde’s whales are a protected species under Thailand’s Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019.

This is the third dead Bryde’s whale in the Gulf since mid-August. On August 17, a carcass was found among rocks behind Samae San Island in Chon Buri. In late August, another was found near a seawall in Bang Pu, Samut Prakan, and the DMCR believed it was Mali, the sixth calf of a whale known as Kanya. Vets concluded that the Bang Pu whale died from severe impact injuries to its head and jaw.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 11:00 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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