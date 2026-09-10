Ayutthaya abbot allegedly transfer temple funds at 92 million baht to woman

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the abbot of a royal temple in Ayutthaya today, September 10, over allegations that more than 92 million baht in temple funds was diverted and transferred to a woman, believed to be his intimate partner.

Police from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) under the CIB arrested 66 year old Phra Wachirayan Wi, also known as Luang Pho Atichot Dhammawaro, at his quarters at Phutthaisawan Temple in Ayutthaya at about 6am today.

Police said the abbot faces charges including allegedly misappropriating property, performing or neglecting official duties unlawfully or corruptly, conspiring to launder money and jointly laundering money.

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According to police, the investigation began after officers received information about the abbot’s alleged embezzlement and relationship with a woman.

Officers conducted a covert investigation and found evidence supporting the allegations. Police discovered more than 20 suspicious donation certificates issued over a period of two years, involving alleged losses of more than 92 million baht.

Investigators also found that temple funds had allegedly been diverted for personal use before being transferred to a 47 year old Thai woman, Punyawee, who was believed to have a romantic relationship with the abbot.

Punyawee was also arrested today. She faces charges of allegedly supporting a state official in misappropriating property, supporting unlawful or corrupt conduct by a state official, and conspiring to launder money and jointly laundering money.

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During the operation at the abbot’s quarters, officers reviewed CCTV footage and reportedly found footage showing the abbot and Punyawee engaging in intimate behaviour inside the premises.

Officers continued searching the temple for additional evidence following the arrests. The two suspects were taken to the CSD office for questioning.

The abbot is also known for producing the medal-shaped Buddhist amulet called “Nuea Duang”, which is popular among Thai amulet collectors.

Several similar cases have previously made headlines in Thai media. One high-profile case involved a Thai woman widely known as Golf, who was reportedly found to have relationships with more than 10 senior Thai monks. The monks involved were reportedly found to have transferred personal and temple funds to her.