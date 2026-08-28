3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 28, 2026, 5:04 PM
2 minutes read
3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A 77 year old bedridden man in Ayutthaya province has become the subject of debate on Thai social media after his family members refused to take care of him.

The case came to public attention after rescue workers shared a video showing a Thai woman, later identified as Ma, refusing to take back 77 year old Damri. In the video, Ma asked the rescue team to take Damri to his legal wife.

The footage attracted significant attention online, with Thai social media users divided over Ma’s decision. Some criticised her for not taking care of Damri out of compassion, while others suggested that she might have had reasons for refusing to take him back.

Ma later appeared on the Hone Krasae programme on Channel 3 and said she married Damri in 1985, although they did not register their marriage. She said they had no children together because Damri had undergone sterilisation.

Thai woman rejected to care cheating ex-husband
Photo via Channel 8

Ma said she was Damri’s second wife and that he had been married to another woman before their relationship. She alleged that Damri later cheated on her and failed to support their family, prompting her to seek a separation in 2008.

According to Ma, Damri demanded 100,000 baht and a car from her if she wanted to end their relationship. She said she agreed to his demands and later learned that Damri had married another woman, using the money and car as a dowry.

Damri later returned to Ma after becoming ill. She said she allowed him to stay in a shack on a plantation belonging to one of her relatives. However, the relative later no longer wanted Damri to stay there, leading Ma to ask the rescue workers to take him away from her home.

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Bedridden abandoned by families
Photo via Channel 3

Damri’s third wife, Rattanawadi, told Channel 8 that she had legally registered her marriage to Damri. She also alleged that he cheated on her and failed to support their family, prompting her to request a separation.

Rattanawadi said she was unaware of Damri’s relationship with his fourth wife. She later learned that he had moved to live with Ma, whom she described as his second wife. Rattanawadi urged Damri to tell the public the truth about the circumstances surrounding his abandonment.

Damri’s latest wife also told the media that she could no longer care for him. She said she ended their relationship in 2018 and returned to her former husband. She also said Damri demanded 100,000 baht and a car from her, which she agreed to provide.

According to Channel 8, Damri is currently receiving care from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Bedridden abandoned by family for his past adultery
Photo via Channel 3

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