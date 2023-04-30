Tragic crash kills air force flight instructor and injures trainee in Thailand

The CT-4E Airtrainer is a single-engine training plane manufactured by Pacific Aerospace Corp in New Zealand, photo via Bangkok Post.

A tragic crash killed an air force flight instructor and seriously injured a trainee pilot in central Thailand yesterday. Their plane crashed during landing in the Kamphaeng Saen district of Nakhon Pathom province.

The unfortunate incident took place at 11.52am as the CT-4E trainer aircraft attempted to land at the Kamphaeng Saen Flying Training School, according to an air force representative. The impact of the crash resulted in the untimely death of the 34 year old flight instructor, Supakit Inthachai, and left the 28 year old student pilot, Phurin Chana, seriously injured.

Upon learning of the devastating event, a high-ranking air force official, Alongkorn Vannarot, quickly ordered a medical team and an EC725 helicopter to make their way to the crash site. The injured trainee was promptly airlifted to a medical facility to receive necessary treatment. Specialists in aviation safety were also dispatched to the location of the accident to commence their investigation, Bangkok Post reported.

Air training exercises have since been suspended until a thorough investigation can reveal the underlying cause of the tragic aircraft crash, said the air force spokesperson.

Chief Marshal Alongkorn also gave orders to provide the highest honour and support to the deceased Flight Instructor, Air Pet Subhakit Incha, and his family during this difficult time, Sanook reported. The Royal Thai Air Force has expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and all those affected by the incident. The loss of the Air Force’s flight instructor, a crucial figure in the training and development of new pilots, will have a significant impact on both the Royal Thai Air Force.

As the investigation continues, any further details or updates on the case will be shared accordingly.