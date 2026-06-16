Electrocution at Samut Sakhon market claims life of 5 year old girl

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 2:06 PM
367 1 minute read
Electrocution at Samut Sakhon market claims life of 5 year old girl | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Siridech Siricamhom

A five year old girl died after suffering an electric shock at a market in Samut Sakhon province, with authorities investigating a suspected electricity leak from decorative lighting.

The Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Relations Office reported the incident yesterday, June 15, and urged residents to remain cautious around electrical installations.

According to officials, the incident occurred at about 8.26pm on June 14 at a market in Na Di subdistrict. The child sustained severe injuries after being electrocuted and was hospitalised for emergency treatment. Medical staff later confirmed that she died at approximately 12.35am.

Following the incident, officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) inspected the market to determine the cause of the accident.

Decorative light
Photo by SuriyaKK via Getty Images

Initial findings suggest that electricity may have leaked from decorative lighting installed at the venue. Investigators believe the child came into contact with part of the lighting structure before receiving the electric shock.

PEA officials are continuing their investigation and working to identify the source of the fault. Safety inspections are also being carried out in other areas of the market to reduce the risk of further incidents involving vendors and visitors.

The Samut Sakhon electrocution is the latest in a series of electrical accidents involving children reported in Thailand.

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Decorative light Thai fair
Photo by dontree_m via Getty Images

In November last year, a five year old boy died after being electrocuted while playing on a swing at a school in Buriram province. Teachers and school staff attempted CPR before emergency services arrived, but the child could not be revived.

In another case, a 10 year old girl from Bangkok died from an electric shock while using a hairdryer in Buriram province. Reports said the appliance was still in her hand when she was found.

Earlier, in January last year, a six year old boy was injured after reportedly receiving an electric shock while using a claw machine at a shopping centre. Authorities did not disclose the name or location of the venue.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 2:06 PM
367 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.