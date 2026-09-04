5 year old boy forced to stand naked in front of classmates at Bangkok school

A Bangkok family sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women after their five year old son was forced to stand naked in front of his classmates as punishment for not finishing a colouring activity.

The boy’s parents filed a complaint with the foundation today, September 4. They said the incident left their son distressed, reluctant to eat or sleep, and afraid to return to school. The family also expressed concern that the teacher aide involved had not faced disciplinary action.

The child’s mother told the foundation that the incident came to light on August 27 after her son’s grandmother noticed that his school uniform was inside out when he returned home.

The grandmother asked the boy what had happened, and he reportedly said a teacher aide had punished him because he had not finished colouring.

The boy explained that he was made to remove his clothes and stand at the front of the classroom, leaving him embarrassed and in tears.

The grandmother did not initially tell the boy’s parents about the incident, and the child continued attending school on August 28.

His mother said he appeared withdrawn, had difficulty eating and sleeping, did not want to return to school and described the teacher as very strict and unkind.

The boy later told his mother about the incident himself on August 29. The mother then asked about what had happened in the class’s LINE group but received no response.

The teacher aide later contacted her privately through LINE and reportedly admitted carrying out the punishment. She said the boy was quite difficult and that she and the teacher did not want to punish him by hitting him. The teacher aide reportedly said they instead made him stand without his clothes on.

The mother subsequently shared details of the incident in the LINE group for parents and was later contacted by the teacher aide, who asked her to delete the message. The mother refused because she wanted to retain it as evidence.

The mother took her son to report the incident at Rat Burana Police Station on August 30. The family then met the school’s management on August 31 to ask what disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher aide.

The deputy director reportedly told the family that the school could only issue a warning and could not dismiss the teacher or take further action. The family subsequently contacted the foundation to seek assistance and pursue action over the incident.

Paveena Hongsakul, president of the foundation, said she was saddened by what had happened. She said the foundation would coordinate with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to establish a committee to investigate the incident and take action against the teacher aide.

The foundation will also follow up on the police case with officers at Rat Burana Police Station and is prepared to take the boy to Police General Hospital for psychological assessment and support.

As of today, September 4, the school and the teacher aide involved had not publicly commented on the allegations.

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