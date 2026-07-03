3 Pathum Thani students injured in shooting allegedly over jealousy

Police and a school board are investigating a shooting involving at least five students that occurred in Pathum Thani province yesterday, July 2, allegedly due to jealousy over a relationship.

Nong Suea Police Station received reports of the shooting among rival students at around 4pm. The incident took place in Soi Thetsaban 16, approximately one kilometre from the school attended by those involved.

According to Naewna, three male students aged 17 to 18 were injured in the incident. One teenager suffered gunshot wounds to the face and back. A second sustained physical injuries and bruising, while a third suffered the most serious injury with a gunshot wound to the cheek.

Police said two 17 year old suspects fled the scene after the shooting but were later arrested. Officers seized two handguns, one rifle, and 14 rounds of ammunition during the investigation.

A female student who witnessed the incident told KhaoSod today, July 3, that the dispute may have been linked to jealousy. According to her account, one of the injured students had seen the girlfriend of a student from the other group, leading both sides to arrange a meeting to settle the matter.

The witness said the discussion turned into an argument before the violence escalated. Police have not confirmed this account or established an official motive.

Haruethai Boonpradap, Director of the Pathum Thani Secondary Educational Service Area, told media that the school was closed on the day of the incident while officials continue to investigate the incident.

According to Haruethai, students from four to five classrooms were involved in the wider conflict. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the dispute. Haruethai also said none of the students involved had prior criminal records.

Haruethai stated that students involved in the incident, along with parents and guardians, will be called in next week for questioning and discussions on measures to prevent further violence.

The school has also pledged to strengthen security measures to prevent students from bringing firearms or other weapons onto school grounds.

KhaoSod reported that the two teenage suspects are being held under the supervision of the Central Juvenile and Family Court.

Legal proceedings will follow juvenile justice procedures. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding possible penalties.