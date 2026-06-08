7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister

A 13 year old girl reportedly confessed to killing her seven year old sister following an argument over a toy at their home in Sang Khla Buri district, Kanchanaburi.

Police from Sang Khla Buri Police Station began searching for the younger child after she went missing from the family home. She was last seen at a grocery shop in the community on the evening of May 29 before she disappeared.

Officers later discovered the girl’s body in a palm plantation three days after she was reported missing. An autopsy found the cause of death to be respiratory and circulatory failure, with no signs of physical injury or sexual assault.

The child’s father told police he did not believe his daughter would have gone to the plantation alone and suspected foul play.

During the investigation, police collected DNA samples from more than 25 people in the area, including residents, monks, construction workers, and staff from a travelling outdoor theatre. More than 40 individuals were also questioned.

Initial enquiries focused on people outside the family. However, investigators later identified two family members as suspects: the girl’s older sister and a teenage uncle.

At a press briefing held by Provincial Police Region 7 on Saturday, June 6, officers said the 13 year old admitted to arguing with her younger sister over a toy and a mobile phone.

According to police, the girl said she covered her sister’s mouth and nose during the dispute, leading to the child’s death. She then asked her uncle to help conceal the body. The body was reportedly kept in a wardrobe before being moved to the plantation.

Family members told local media they found it difficult to accept that the incident occurred as described. The mother said the older child had previously denied involvement, while relatives urged the public to avoid speculation online.

The father also expressed doubt that a disagreement over toys or phone use could lead to the death. He added that he no longer lived with the family and could not provide further details.

ThaiRath reported that both minors are currently in custody under the supervision of the Kanchanaburi Juvenile and Family Court.