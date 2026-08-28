Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit

Cambodia says no arrest warrant is being prepared against Anutin Charnvirakul or Thai officials, clarifying that calls for prosecution came from an independent commentary rather than government policy.

The Cambodian government has denied reports that it is preparing criminal charges or arrest warrants against Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other Thai officials over a visit to the disputed Chong An Ma border area.

Government spokesperson Pen Bona said the reports originated from an independent commentary and did not represent Cambodia’s official policy. Phnom Penh continues to support resolving the border dispute peacefully through legal processes and mechanisms accepted by both countries.

The clarification followed Thai media reports that Cambodia was preparing to prosecute Anutin for allegedly entering Cambodian territory during his visit to the area on August 23.

The site is known in Thailand as Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. Cambodia calls it An Seh and claims it forms part of Choam Ksan district in Preah Vihear province.

No Cambodian court or government agency has announced charges or confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The arrest claim followed an article published by the Documentation Center of Cambodia, an independent non-governmental organisation led by Youk Chhang.

The commentary argued that Thai officials entering land regarded by Phnom Penh as Cambodian territory could be arrested and prosecuted under Cambodian law. It was subsequently reported as a possible government move against Anutin and other Thai personnel.

Cambodian officials later clarified that the article represented an independent analysis, not a decision or legal action by the government.

Cambodia has, however, lodged a formal diplomatic protest against Anutin’s visit.

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the Thai prime minister of entering the An Seh area without authorisation and described the visit as an attempt to reinforce Thailand’s claim over territory that Phnom Penh considers Cambodian.

Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said the government based its claim on boundary instruments and a 1:200,000-scale map drawn from the Franco-Siamese conventions and treaty of 1904 and 1907.

He argued that the presence of soldiers, national flags, barriers or senior officials could not determine sovereignty over an area where the international boundary remains contested.

Thailand maintains that Anutin visited Thai personnel at positions held by Thai forces under the Joint Statement signed by the two governments on December 27, 2025.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit was intended to inspect conditions and support personnel stationed in the area. It did not alter the border or violate the existing ceasefire arrangements, according to the ministry.

Anutin dismissed the reported arrest threat when questioned by reporters on August 27.

“Really? What should I say? I acted according to the law. I have the Joint Statement in hand, which was signed by the leaders of both countries.”

He said the agreement required both sides to maintain their existing positions and argued that further discussions would be possible if Cambodia also followed its provisions.

Air Chief Marshal Praphas Sonjaidee, head of Thailand’s Joint Information Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation, warned that talk of arresting a neighbouring country’s prime minister could undermine the atmosphere needed for negotiations.

Praphas said a unilateral declaration of sovereignty could not settle an unresolved international boundary. Disputed areas must be considered through maps, treaties, surveys and bilateral mechanisms recognised by both governments, he added.

neThailand and Cambodia continue to present competing interpretations of the border near Chong An Ma. Both governments have referred to the Joint Boundary Commission as the formal mechanism for surveying and demarcating unresolved sections of their shared frontier.

The latest Cambodian clarification means the arrest proposal remains the opinion of a non-governmental commentator. Phnom Penh’s formal action against Anutin is currently limited to its diplomatic protest over the visit.

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Sources: Khmer Times: Phnom Penh rejects Thai arrest claims