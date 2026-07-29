What to check before moving forex profits into a Thai bank

The baht fell to a 15-month low against the US dollar in late July, and traders in Thailand who hold profits with offshore brokers have been watching the rate closely ever since.

A profitable trade only becomes real money once it reaches your bank account. In Thailand, the exchange rate on the day you withdraw can matter as much as the trade that produced the profit.

USD/THB traded at 33.07 on 6 August, according to Trading Economics, leaving the pair up 2.17% over the past twelve months. The baht weakened to around 33.8 in late July before recovering some ground over the following fortnight.

Analysts point to the gap between central bank policy rates as the main driver. The US Federal Reserve holds its target at 3.50% to 3.75% while the Bank of Thailand has policy at 1.00%, a difference of 250 to 275 basis points that favours dollar assets, according to EBC Financial Group. Higher oil prices and a merchandise trade deficit of 875.3 billion baht between January and May have added further pressure.

None of that predicts where the rate goes next. It does explain why the timing of a withdrawal has been on the minds of traders here. The following checks apply whichever broker you use.

Decide the amount before you look at the rate

Start with a figure based on what you need, whether that is monthly expenses, savings or another investment. The remainder can stay as trading capital.

Setting the amount first removes the rate from the decision. A planned figure is harder to abandon after one alarming headline.

Know where USD/THB actually sits

Check the current level and the trend over several weeks rather than reacting to a single day’s move. A modest currency shift can still matter on a large withdrawal.

Liquidity in the pair tends to increase during the London and New York sessions, which overlap with the Thai evening.

Check every conversion charge

A withdrawal may pass through more than one currency before it reaches a Thai bank account. Each conversion can carry a fee, a spread, or both.

Compare the amount you request against the estimated baht figure you will actually receive. Several small deductions can add up to a noticeable difference on a large transfer.

Compare the withdrawal routes available to you

Brokers publish their own lists of payment methods, with different fees, limits and processing times attached to each. Traders with HFM accounts can review the routes on its withdraw money HFM page.

Check whether your Thai bank applies its own incoming transfer fee, as that charge sits outside the broker’s schedule. The fastest route is not always the cheapest one.

It is also worth knowing which company entity holds your account, because that determines which regulator covers it. Brokers commonly operate several licensed entities across different jurisdictions, and the protections available to a client in Bangkok may differ from those offered to a client in London.

Split large withdrawals into stages

Moving everything at a single exchange rate concentrates the timing risk. Two or three planned withdrawals spread that risk without requiring you to pick a perfect moment.

The approach is similar to scaling into a position rather than entering the whole trade at one price.

Avoid the hours around major data releases

Central bank decisions, inflation figures and US employment data can move currency pairs quickly. Rates may shift while a transaction is still processing.

Waiting for the initial volatility to settle often gives a clearer picture of where the rate has landed.

Complete verification before you need the money

Confirm that your identity documents, address details and bank information are current and consistent. A mismatched spelling or an expired document can delay a withdrawal at an inconvenient moment.

Clearing these checks in advance leaves you free to act when you decide to.

Work around Thai banking hours and holidays

A request submitted before a weekend or a Thai public holiday can take longer to arrive. Thai banks and overseas payment providers follow different operating calendars.

Submitting earlier in the working week leaves more room for delays or additional compliance checks.

Understand your Thai tax position before you remit

This is the check most traders overlook, and it can matter more than the exchange rate.

If you spend 180 days or more in Thailand in a calendar year, you are a Thai tax resident for that year. Foreign-sourced income earned from 1 January 2024 onwards, in a year when you were a tax resident, is assessable when you bring it into Thailand. Income earned before that date remains exempt when remitted, and income earned in a year you were not a tax resident is not taxed when brought in.

Assessable income is taxed at the progressive personal rates of 5% to 35%. The Revenue Department has proposed exempting foreign income remitted in the same year it was earned or the year immediately after, but Forvis Mazars reports that the change has not been enacted and several practical details remain unclear.

The rules turn on your residency in the year the income arose, not simply the year you transfer it, so anyone moving a significant sum should take professional advice before doing so.

Keep records of every withdrawal

Save confirmations, received amounts, conversion rates and fees for each transfer. Over time these show which method has worked out cheapest.

They also matter for the tax position above, where you may need to demonstrate when income was earned and when it entered Thailand.

What this means for you

Protecting a profit is less about predicting the exchange rate than about controlling the things you can measure. Decide the amount, check the total cost of the route, allow time for processing, and know your tax position before the money lands.

For anyone tax resident in Thailand, that last point is the one worth getting advice on. The difference between a well-timed transfer and a poorly timed one is usually a fraction of a percent. The difference between a correct and an incorrect tax filing can be considerably larger.