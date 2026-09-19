What Thailand’s gaming market figures actually measure

Editorial illustration by author

Thailand’s gaming market can be described in dollars, players, or internet users, but those figures answer different questions. A spending forecast describes the expected size of a market. An internet-use estimate describes how many people use the internet. Neither, by itself, establishes how many people play casino games. Reading the definition beside the number is the first step toward understanding the headline.

In its August 4, 2026 analysis of Southeast Asia’s video game markets, Niko Partners said Thailand was on track to exceed US$2 billion in player spending that year. That was a forecast of spending across the year, published before the year had finished. It supplies neither a player count nor a completed annual result. The report’s regional figures cover Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Thailand’s projection is a country figure within that larger market, but this is still a useful starting point for understanding the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

What counts as casino participation

Before a figure can answer a question about players, the report has to say what counts as playing. Video game purchases, casino participation, and internet use describe different activities, even when the same country appears in every headline. The wording of a survey question helps establish that boundary. A result about digital games generally cannot be relabelled as a finding about casino games without evidence that the question covered them.

To count people using a casino online, research would need to identify participation in casino games, such as slots or roulette, over a stated period. Buying access to a video game and placing a wager on a casino game are different activities, even when both happen on a phone. A survey must say which activity it asks about before its respondents can be described as casino players.

Casino research also needs to distinguish people from accounts and individual rounds. A participation count concerns people; an account count or a record of hands and spins answers another question. For a total covering several casino activities, researchers also need to identify unique people. Separate counts for slots and roulette cannot simply be added unless the research establishes that the groups do not overlap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participation also needs a time window. A measure of lifetime experience answers a different question from activity during a specified month or year. Those definitions cannot be swapped without changing who qualifies. For casino figures, an explicit definition of participation is more informative than the broad label “gamer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spending, players, and reporting periods

The dollar sign identifies a monetary measure. It does not reveal the number of individuals behind it, their frequency of play, or how spending is distributed between them. A survey would need to ask about participation, frequency, and spending to address those questions, then explain how its respondents represent the wider population. Publishing the total alone leaves those details unanswered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forecast also has a publication date and a separate reporting period. In Niko’s August article, “this year” means 2026. Repeating the figure later without that date could make an old projection sound current. Describing it as spending already recorded would change its meaning more substantially.

For a comparison with another market report, the definitions need to match before the amounts become useful together. Geography and year are only the beginning: the reports must also cover comparable activities and measure spending on the same basis. A larger number alone does not resolve those differences.

The game behind the theme

Surveyors may also find it interesting to look at statistics on a closer level, but again, it’s important to bring careful definitions to this approach. If a survey seeks to understand different game themes and categories, it needs to define those with care. A survey interested in Western-themed games might look at something like Texas Gold Rush, but it would still need to define the game parameters clearly and state what it was measuring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theme and activity need separate labels, and when a new element is considered, a clear definition must be sought. A game description can identify the product, but it cannot establish the boundaries of someone else’s dataset.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2026 title with 2025 data

DataReportal’s Digital 2026: Thailand provides a different measure: an estimated 67.8 million internet users in October 2025, based on Kepios analysis. Published on November 8, 2025, the report explains that its 2026 edition uses data available in October. The year in the title therefore differs from the measurement date.

The figure describes internet use across Thailand. It does not identify which users play video games, participate in casino games, or spend money on either. Those activities require their own evidence, rather than an assumed share of everyone connected.

Read together, the figures describe expected video game spending over a year and estimated internet use at a particular time. They offer context about Thailand’s digital economy, but combining them would not produce a casino participation estimate. To answer that narrower question, a report would need to define casino activity, identify the population studied, and specify the period of participation. Without that evidence, neither figure establishes how many people in Thailand participated in casino games during a given period.