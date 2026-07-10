What do Thais think of the controversy surrounding “The Odyssey”?

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: July 10, 2026, 8:03 PM
3 minutes read
What do Thais think of the controversy surrounding “The Odyssey”? | Thaiger

Christopher Nolan’s mythological epic The Odyssey has landed in theaters worldwide, and Thailand is no exception. Bangkok’s IMAX screens have been packed since the July 17, 2026 release, with Major Cineplex reporting that the film set a new opening-weekend record for a Nolan title globally.

But alongside the box office buzz, the same debates dividing audiences abroad, over historical accuracy, modernized dialogue, and casting choices, have made their way into Thai film forums, review sites, and social media threads. So what exactly are Thai viewers saying?

The Controversy, Recapped

Before diving into the Thai reaction, a quick refresher on what the fuss is about. Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s 2,700-year-old poem takes real liberties: contemporary-sounding dialogue instead of anything resembling ancient verse, an ensemble that isn’t uniformly Greek, and creative choices around characters like Helen of Troy and the warrior Sinon, played by Elliot Page.

Some Western critics and classicists have argued the film blends different eras of ancient Greek history or leans too hard into modern sensibilities; others have pushed back, noting that Homer’s epic has been retold and reinterpreted for thousands of years and that Nolan was always making a dramatic adaptation rather than a documentary reconstruction of the Bronze Age.

What do Thais think of the controversy surrounding &quot;The Odyssey&quot;? | News by Thaiger

Thai Movie Forums: More Bark Than Bite

On Pantip, Thailand’s largest general discussion board and a go-to spot for post-screening reviews, a widely read thread on the film opens by tackling the controversy head-on before getting into praise for Nolan’s filmmaking.

The poster addresses the Helen of Troy casting complaints directly, pointing out that her screen time is so brief (well under 5% of the runtime) that it barely justifies boycotting the film over it. The same poster turns to the backlash around Elliot Page’s casting as Sinon, arguing that the character’s portrayal is consistent with the source material and that bravery, not physical size, is the point of the role, concluding that neither controversy holds up as a real reason to skip the movie.

Related Articles

That sentiment seems to echo a broader pattern in the Thai online conversation: plenty of curiosity about the casting discourse, but relatively little appetite to actually boycott a film this visually ambitious. Thai movie sites promoting the release have focused heavily on the scale of the production, the IMAX film cameras, the multi-country shoot, and the star power of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, rather than on the culture-war angle that’s dominated some English-language entertainment coverage.

What do Thais think of the controversy surrounding &quot;The Odyssey&quot;? | News by Thaiger

Box Office Talk Overshadows the Discourse

If anything, the dominant conversation among Thai audiences has been less about the casting drama and more about numbers.

Local cinema chains have highlighted that The Odyssey posted the biggest global opening weekend of Nolan’s career, and that framing, a director at the peak of his commercial powers, has largely set the tone for how the film is being discussed in Thailand.

Where the controversy does surface, it tends to appear as a paragraph acknowledging the noise before pivoting to the spectacle itself, rather than as the centrepiece of the review.

A Word on Matt Damon

None of this discussion happens without Matt Damon, who anchors the entire film as Odysseus. Long before he was trading blows with Cyclopes and outsmarting Sirens, Damon built his career on very different kinds of tension, including the felt-lined, chip-stacked kind.

Movie fans revisiting his filmography ahead of The Odyssey often circle back to Rounders (1998), his poker drama about underground games and high-stakes risk, and it’s a film that still resonates with anyone who enjoys playing blackjack online today. Damon’s knack for playing characters who calculate the odds under pressure, whether at a card table or steering a ship past Scylla and Charybdis, is part of why audiences trust him with a role this mythic.

Damon has described the physical demands of The Odyssey shoot as unlike anything in his career, and Thai audiences discovering (or rediscovering) his back catalog now have plenty to dig into, from Good Will Hunting to The Martian to the blackjack tables of Rounders.

What do Thais think of the controversy surrounding &quot;The Odyssey&quot;? | News by Thaiger

The Bottom Line

Thai reaction to The Odyssey‘s controversies looks a lot like reaction elsewhere: engaged, aware of the debates, but ultimately more interested in Nolan’s technical achievement and Damon’s performance than in relitigating casting choices. If the most-read Pantip thread on the film is any indication, most Thai moviegoers are treating the backlash as a footnote to an otherwise must-see cinematic event, not a reason to stay home.

Latest Thailand News
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son&#8217;s collapse | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

5 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

5 hours ago
Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening

5 hours ago
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

6 hours ago
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

6 hours ago
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

6 hours ago
Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner

7 hours ago
PTT named Thailand&#8217;s most valuable brand in global study | Thaiger Business News

PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study

7 hours ago
Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

8 hours ago
Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police

8 hours ago
New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

9 hours ago
Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing

9 hours ago
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

11 hours ago
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

11 hours ago
Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons | Thaiger Thailand News

Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

12 hours ago
Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket

12 hours ago
Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service

13 hours ago
Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list

13 hours ago
Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme

1 day ago
Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports | Thaiger Business News

Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports

1 day ago
Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake &#8216;Made in Thailand&#8217; products | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake ‘Made in Thailand’ products

1 day ago
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

1 day ago
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

1 day ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

1 day ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

1 day ago
Business News
Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: July 10, 2026, 8:03 PM
3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.