Vietjet CEO, dreams to transform the world | Thaiger

Business
Vietjet CEO, dreams to transform the world
“Start-ups shouldn’t ‘save on’ dreams but rather dream big and realise them by simple acts each day at your business or organisation.”
Meet the tour-de-force behind the establishment of VietJet, one of the region’s most successful aviation start ups.
Any first-timers meeting Vietnam’s only self-made female billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao will be taken aback by the opposites she harbours. A petite woman with a bright smile always on her face, Nguyen will talk in her soft voice about her business motto… once you dream, dare to dream big.
‘Dream big and realise them’
Nguyen has been popular in the business since her young days studying abroad. Her hard work has paid off when she became a millionaire at the age of 21 – not a usual dream for a college student. But Nguyen is different. She strives to be the pioneer of everything she does by bravely conquering all challenges.
Upon returning to Vietnam, Nguyen has quickly made her appearance widely noticed by her successful investments in the finance-banking and aviation sectors. She is now the CEO of Vietjet Air and the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of HDBank.
To many young Vietnamese start-ups, Nguyen is the big inspiration and a role model for them to follow.
“Start-ups shouldn’t ‘save on’ dreams but rather dream big and realise them by simple acts each day at your business or organisation. We ourselves have turned the impossible into possible and made our dream come true. Millions for the first time have been able to fly and I’m extremely happy to learn that they are not only Vietnamese but people from other countries who have boarded a Vietjet flight for the first time.”
The billionaire’s motto has also inspired her own employees at Vietjet and HDBank to keep their dreams alive despite all adversities. Regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impacts on the economy, the staff at Vietjet and HDBank are confident of their company’s new business strategy and solutions to overcome the pandemic.
Nguyen even envisions Vietnamese enterprises leading and creating a global sentiment by developing them into multinational, multicultural companies and integrating the most cutting-edge technologies.
“We need to be the pioneer of the digitalisation and automation trend in the industrial revolution 4.0 – the key factors for growth.”
Her message is realised at Vietjet as the airline has recruited nearly 6,000 employees coming from 50 countries and territories on its way to revolutionise the aviation sector of Vietnam, the region and the world. HDBank, meanwhile, has particularly grown by more than 20 times in the last decade after 30 years of relentless innovation since establishment.
‘An inspirer of kindness’
Recognised as a successful businesswoman, Nguyen though never thought of making money the ultimate goal of business. The values her company can create, especially for the sake of the community, is what truly matters to her. Nguyen also highly regards business ethics, stressing that “honesty will guide us to do the good things for the society”.
Nguyen has initiated the “Wings of Love” program to grant scholarships and gifts to children at orphanages and poor families, as well as to give winter clothes to children in remote regions.
“I understand more about the responsibility of the company and that of each of us to the community every time being on a charity trip and realise how brilliant the idea of our CEO, Mrs Thao, is. We all call her an inspirer of kindness,” a Vietjet employee said.
In addition to the “Wings of Love” program, HDBank has also supported the national chess sport via the HDBank Cup International Chess Tournament for the last 10 years, preparing the ground for the internationally famous chess players like Quang Liem and Truong Son. The bank has also organised the HDBank Futsal with a long-term goal of improving the physical health of young Vietnamese.
Despite unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, Vietjet and HDBank are still committed to charity activities. The airline has helped to bring hundreds of thousands of passengers back to their home countries like South Korea, Japan and China, while operating hundreds of repatriation flights during the pandemic. It also gave 2.5 million of face masks to the people in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. Vietjet’s aircrafts have transported thousands of tons of medical equipment and essential goods to the people under social distancing as well as urgently delivered relief cargo to the flooded Central region.
The female billionaire and her employees have cooked and distributed more than 100,000 meals to disadvantaged people like motorbike taxi drivers or street lottery sellers. HDBank has launched special credit packages in support of those who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, while granting 1,000 premium hospital beds to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health and another thousands of health insurance passes to the people.
The popular magazine Tatler has honoured Nguyen as one of the 110 Asian figures in philanthropic activities due to her lasting acts of kindness through years.
Bangkok
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
The Transport Minister says expansion plans at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will go ahead and will include the contentious North expansion project. Saksayam Chidchob’s announcement appears to disregard a recommendation from the National Anti-Corruption Commission, who have previously stated that any expansion should be in line with a proposal from the National Economic and Social Development Council. That proposal suggested the North expansion project should only go ahead once the East, West, and South expansion schemes are finished. Opponents of the North project say it will do little to relieve congestion at the airport and have been campaigning for a new southern terminal instead.
Saksayam says the expansion projects, when coupled with the Satellite 1 passenger terminal, expected to be completed next year, will increase the airport’s annual handling capacity to 120 million passengers. The passenger terminal will have the capacity to handle 15 million passengers a year, while each of the 3 expansion schemes will accommodate 20 million each, taking total airport capacity to 120 million. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suvarnabhumi’s annual capacity of 45 million was regularly exceeded.
The minister says the airport’s operator is waiting for the input of international aviation bodies such as the International Air Transport Association and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. It will then forward all information to the National Economic and Social Development Council, who will determine which expansion projects will go ahead.
“The cabinet didn’t instruct the ministry to follow the NACC’s recommendation and the ministry explained its plan of becoming the aviation gateway and servicing 200 million passengers per year. The AoT was ready to invest in the 3 expansion schemes as well as the North Expansion.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Transport
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Thai Airways is questioning claims from the lessors of some of its aircraft and Rolls-Royce, who service some of their aircraft engines. The airline is currently in the middle of lengthy bankruptcy proceedings as the court wades through thousands of creditor claims.
The lessor and maintenance claims total over $US$7 billion. Thai Airways says that it’s not liable for the payments as they relate to expenses after it went into bankruptcy proceedings and therefore is afforded protection from the Bangkok Court. According to Bangkok Post, the national airline is challenging US$6.3 billion claimed by 48 aircraft leasing companies and another 33 billion baht Rolls-Royce claims it is owed for jet engine maintenance services.
Neither the airline or any of the leasing or maintenance companies have offered comments to the story. The national carrier submitted its debt restructure plan to the Thai bankruptcy court on March 2.
The disputed amounts total more than half of Thai Airways’ total debt liability, some 410 billion baht. Unless the airline is able to reach some sort of agreement with the leasing companies or Rolls Royce, it is likely that the airline will be formally declared bankrupt, even if the court accepts the airlines’ remainder of the recovery plan. Even to get to the middle of 2021, Thai Airways will need to find 30 billion baht just to get its fleet back into the skies and to resume a revised flight schedule.
The airline also has to pay a one-time severance fee for employee that accepted early retirement and voluntary redundancies. The airline says it will also require the injection of an additional 50 billion baht over the next 24 months. It is hoping to access these funds through a new round of share offerings or borrowings – both a difficult prospect given Thai Airways’ decade-long string of losses, along with the current world economy.
Airline pundits are saying that, what they know of the recovery plan, it still fails to address much of the national airlines’ top-heavy management and old fleet. They also worry about a failure to renegotiate lease payments on much of the existing fleet and the future actions of the lessors.
Thai Airways another record loss of US$4.7 billion in 2020 after grounding its fleet due to Thailand, and the world’s, border closures in response to the Covid pandemic. Thai Airways shares were suspended from trading in February. Thai Airways shares fell 54% last year.
In the meantime much of its fleet gathers dust, and black mould, racked up in rows at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a sad state for the once proud national carrier for Thailand.
Creditors are expected to vote on the plan by May 12.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has singled out 8 Thai airlines it still has faith in and believes will stay afloat. The CAAT says that without the Covid-19 crisis, none of the carriers risked going bankrupt and the tough financial situation they find themselves in is solely due to the pandemic.
The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 airlines, which are all registered in the Kingdom, are Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines and City Airways. The CAAT has met with the airlines, who have requested the easing of 4 regulations in order to help them survive the financial crisis. Suttipong Kongpool from the CAAT says the authority has agreed to consider the requests.
One of the rules the airlines want dropped is the stipulation that shuttle buses taking passengers to and from aircraft can only have a maximum of 70% occupancy. The airlines say the rule is impossible to adhere to, given that there are not enough buses available. They also want an extension to the short-term permission that allows them to modify passenger planes to accommodate cargo. That permission is set to expire at the end of this month, but the airlines are calling for an extension of 3 months.
Carriers are also currently required to give 4 weeks’ notice if they need to cancel a scheduled flight. They are asking to have the notification period reduced to 2 weeks, pointing out that passengers are waiting until nearly the last minute to book flights.
Suttipong says the airlines have also asked that international arrivals be allowed to connect freely to domestic flights. However, he says that request would have to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Gosport
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:38 pm
I need refund
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:24 pm
I also need a refund.
I arrived for s flight frim Hoe Chi Minh City to Thailand.
It was cancelled.
No warning no refund,
I had to buy another ticket on Air Asia,
I will sue them when I return to the UK.
I booked the flight through, we are here for you, Trip.com
Mr cynic
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:33 am
The company is also famous pre pandemic for hiring crew with no commercial experience that basically end up paying the company to work for them.(a pay to fly scheme)it’s just about legal.you might want to look at the amount of very basic reportable errors crews from this company have been involved in to date however once you are aware of how the crew are sourced and the experience levels within the company it’s not really that surprising.bare in mind that training/type rating is done in house and regulatory oversight is very low in this part of the world.they are all children of the magenta line.enjoy your cheap flight.
stephen
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:53 am
I to need a refund. I was double charged and never got my refund they refused to pay even ask American express to set in and they said I would have to get it from them.
Roger H.
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:41 pm
Thai VietJet is Thailand’s worst airline. They should improve their level of quality before trying to transform the world…