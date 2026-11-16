US tariff deal done, Thailand says, Manila signing due

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 10:28 AM
2 minutes read
US tariff deal done, Thailand says, Manila signing due
Photo via MFA

Thailand and the United States have agreed on the main principles of a US tariff deal, and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and President Donald Trump are due to sign a joint statement in Manila tomorrow, November 17.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced the update yesterday and said the statement would confirm that both countries had reached agreement on the broad terms and that everything would move forward, with the signing planned during the special ASEAN-US summit Trump is attending in the Philippine capital.

He dismissed concerns that Trump might use the visit to press Thailand harder on tariffs, saying the talks had reached a point both sides found satisfactory and the president had many other matters to discuss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the negotiation concerned market access, he explained, covering Thai purchases of more American goods, Thai investment in the US and the opening of service sectors.

Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul with Southeast Asian leaders and Philippine President Marcos at the ASEAN summit in Manila
ASEAN leaders gather for a group photo at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Nov. 15, 2026 | Photo: Aaron Favila/Pool AP via AP

He said Thailand had protected Thai interests but had to accept that the US was a very large market in which the kingdom ran a substantial trade surplus, so keeping that market and cutting tariffs as low as possible had been the aim of long talks that had now achieved their goal.

The joint statement, which the Cabinet approved on November 10, is a declaration of progress rather than the final Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, and it confirms agreement on the substantive elements without disclosing them or naming a tariff rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both countries must then complete their own domestic procedures before the full agreement is formally signed and takes effect.

Related Articles

Anutin said on November 5 that Thailand expected a US tariff of around 19% under the agreement, adding that existing tariff arrangements would continue until the main agreement is signed.

Under the framework the two leaders announced in October last year, Thailand agreed to remove tariffs on about 99% of goods from the US, which could lower the cost of some American imports once a final deal takes effect.

Thai goods entering the US have paid a 12.5% tariff under Section 301 of the US Trade Act since July 24, with about 2,120 Thai product lines exempt, and the tariff deal still leaves rates, products and dates open until the final text is published.

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 10:28 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs Phuket News

Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs

2 minutes ago
Thai Airways emergency landing in Delhi, Bangkok arrival due today Aviation News

Thai Airways emergency landing in Delhi, Bangkok arrival due today

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 16 November: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 16 November: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

5 hours ago
&#8216;Zombie fish&#8217; found in Mekong raise concerns over heavy metal pollution Environment News

‘Zombie fish’ found in Mekong raise concerns over heavy metal pollution

18 hours ago
Southern Thailand faces dengue warning amid flooding, 47 deaths South Thailand News

Southern Thailand faces dengue warning amid flooding, 47 deaths

19 hours ago
Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea Phuket News

Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea

19 hours ago
FBI-wanted American linked to human trafficking caught in Phuket Phuket News

FBI-wanted American linked to human trafficking caught in Phuket

20 hours ago
Minibus driver arrested over alleged repeated rape, death threats Crime News

Minibus driver arrested over alleged repeated rape, death threats

20 hours ago
Bangkok declares war on rats in Silom, Chinatown and Sukhumvit Bangkok News

Bangkok declares war on rats in Silom, Chinatown and Sukhumvit

20 hours ago
Satun Geopark may lose UNESCO status over management issues South Thailand News

Satun Geopark may lose UNESCO status over management issues

21 hours ago
Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says Northern Thailand News

Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says

21 hours ago
Missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker confirmed dead Phuket News

Missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker confirmed dead

22 hours ago
Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat Pattaya News

Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat

22 hours ago
Mae Hong Son campsite shut after Bangkok tourist&#8217;s fatal 154-metre cliff fall Northern Thailand News

Mae Hong Son campsite shut after Bangkok tourist’s fatal 154-metre cliff fall

23 hours ago
Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay Thailand News

Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay

24 hours ago
Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin Central Thailand News

Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin

1 day ago
Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya Pattaya News

Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand Thailand News

Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand

1 day ago
Asia scam losses hit US6.5 billion as gangs turn to AI Thailand News

Asia scam losses hit US$136.5 billion as gangs turn to AI

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 15 November: heavy rain in 10 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 15 November: heavy rain in 10 provinces

1 day ago
Ex-Krungthai Bank adviser arrested in Nonthaburi over 53-million-baht customer fraud Central Thailand News

Ex-Krungthai Bank adviser arrested in Nonthaburi over 53-million-baht customer fraud

2 days ago
Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak

2 days ago
Health Ministry warns of rising PM2.5 in Bangkok and central Thailand Bangkok News

Health Ministry warns of rising PM2.5 in Bangkok and central Thailand

2 days ago
Bangkok fuel protesters plan 11-kilometre march to Energy Ministry on Monday Bangkok News

Bangkok fuel protesters plan 11-kilometre march to Energy Ministry on Monday

2 days ago
Heavy metals above safe limits found in some Kok and Mekong river fish Northern Thailand News

Heavy metals above safe limits found in some Kok and Mekong river fish

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai investigators ask Google and Apple to pull illegal loan apps