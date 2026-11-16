US tariff deal done, Thailand says, Manila signing due

Thailand and the United States have agreed on the main principles of a US tariff deal, and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and President Donald Trump are due to sign a joint statement in Manila tomorrow, November 17.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced the update yesterday and said the statement would confirm that both countries had reached agreement on the broad terms and that everything would move forward, with the signing planned during the special ASEAN-US summit Trump is attending in the Philippine capital.

He dismissed concerns that Trump might use the visit to press Thailand harder on tariffs, saying the talks had reached a point both sides found satisfactory and the president had many other matters to discuss.

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Most of the negotiation concerned market access, he explained, covering Thai purchases of more American goods, Thai investment in the US and the opening of service sectors.

He said Thailand had protected Thai interests but had to accept that the US was a very large market in which the kingdom ran a substantial trade surplus, so keeping that market and cutting tariffs as low as possible had been the aim of long talks that had now achieved their goal.

The joint statement, which the Cabinet approved on November 10, is a declaration of progress rather than the final Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, and it confirms agreement on the substantive elements without disclosing them or naming a tariff rate.

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Both countries must then complete their own domestic procedures before the full agreement is formally signed and takes effect.

Anutin said on November 5 that Thailand expected a US tariff of around 19% under the agreement, adding that existing tariff arrangements would continue until the main agreement is signed.

Under the framework the two leaders announced in October last year, Thailand agreed to remove tariffs on about 99% of goods from the US, which could lower the cost of some American imports once a final deal takes effect.

Thai goods entering the US have paid a 12.5% tariff under Section 301 of the US Trade Act since July 24, with about 2,120 Thai product lines exempt, and the tariff deal still leaves rates, products and dates open until the final text is published.

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