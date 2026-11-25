The United Kingdom opened a consultation with British businesses and other stakeholders yesterday, November 24, over a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with Thailand, marking a step towards formal negotiations between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun announced the development today, November 25, saying Thailand was ready to pursue a trade agreement with the UK.

British Ambassador to Thailand Nicola Pollitt also informed the Commerce Ministry of the consultation in a letter.

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Suphajee described the UK as a longstanding economic and diplomatic partner and said the move reflected British confidence in Thailand’s supply chains, investment potential and position as a gateway to ASEAN markets.

Although the UK is a major market, it ranks 22nd among Thailand’s trading partners worldwide. Suphajee said an FTA could help Thai farmers and businesses expand their presence in the British market.

A successful agreement could reduce trade barriers for Thai exports, including processed chicken, seafood, gems and automobiles, while making it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to access the UK market through improved regulatory standards.

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It could also encourage investment in clean energy, modern automotive technology and the green economy, alongside greater cooperation in financial services, education and healthcare.

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Formal negotiations have not yet begun. Thailand’s Commerce Ministry must first assess the potential benefits and impacts, consult businesses and relevant agencies, and prepare a draft negotiating framework for Cabinet approval.

Thailand aims to complete these preparations around the time the UK concludes its consultation and considers whether to begin formal talks.

The proposed agreement would build on existing cooperation through the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the memorandum of understanding on an Enhanced Trade Partnership (MOU-ETP).

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These arrangements cover automotive manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverages, healthcare, education and customs procedures.

Suphajee said the initiative was part of Thailand’s wider strategy to expand export markets and diversify trade partnerships.

The country is preparing for its FTA with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to take effect in 2027, while negotiations with the European Union are continuing, with the government aiming to conclude them soon.

The Commerce Ministry also sees a future UK agreement as supporting Thailand’s ambition to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In 2025, the UK was Thailand’s 22nd largest trading partner globally and fourth largest in Europe, behind Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands. It was also Thailand’s fourth largest export market in Europe and fifth largest European source of imports.

Bilateral trade reached US$6.8 billion in 2025, up 2.87% from 2024, with Thailand recording a trade surplus of US$2 billion.

Thai exports to the UK totalled US$4.4 billion, led by processed chicken, gems and jewellery, machinery and components, motorcycles and parts, and automobiles and automotive components.

Imports from the UK reached US$2.4 billion, with major products including machinery and components, integrated circuits, scientific and medical instruments, pharmaceutical products, and beverages such as mineral water, soft drinks and alcohol.