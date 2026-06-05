Travel Smart Travel Fast examines Thailand’s digital arrival card and the global move to paperless borders

At Suvarnabhumi and Phuket, many foreign visitors with biometric passports can now clear Thai immigration at automated gates that read a face and a QR code, depending on nationality. The gate opens only when the details on a traveller’s Thailand Digital Arrival Card match the passport exactly. The card has been mandatory since 1 May 2025, when it replaced the paper TM6 form, and it is filed free on the government portal at tdac.immigration.go.th within 72 hours of arrival, according to the Thai Immigration Bureau.

The card is part of a wider change in how borders work. International tourist arrivals reached an estimated 1.4 billion in 2024 and about 1.52 billion in 2025, according to UN Tourism, and governments have moved identity checks online to keep up.

The European Union’s Entry/Exit System became fully operational on 10 April 2026 and now records biometric data in place of a passport stamp, according to the European Commission. Its companion authorisation, ETIAS, is due in the last quarter of 2026 at a fee of €20, and the United Kingdom’s £20 Electronic Travel Authorisation is already required.

Someone planning a trip across two or three countries in 2026 now files with several of these systems at once, each with a separate government portal and its own filing deadline.

What the card asks for

The TDAC itself is short. It collects a traveller’s personal and passport details, flight information and the address of the first night’s accommodation, with a few health questions the old paper card did not include, according to the Immigration Bureau. It can be completed for a family or group in one session. Once it is approved, the portal sends a QR code by email that officers scan on arrival, so it is worth saving to a phone or printing before the flight, since airport wi-fi is not guaranteed.

Where travellers get rejected

Most problems at the gate come down to small data errors, and a few are common enough to plan around:

The card has to be filed inside the 72-hour window before arrival. The portal will not accept it earlier, which trips up people who try to get it done weeks ahead.

Names must match the passport’s machine-readable zone. A middle name printed in that zone but left off the card can make an automated gate reject the traveller and send them to a manual counter, according to the official filing instructions.

On overnight flights that cross a time zone, the arrival date is the one that counts. Using the departure date is a frequent cause of mismatches.

The passport must stay valid for at least six months beyond the entry date, or an airline can refuse boarding before the trip starts.

The card covers a single entry. An expat or long-stay visitor who makes a short border run to Laos or Cambodia files a new one to come back, according to the Immigration Bureau.

Thailand also expects proof of onward travel and accommodation, and in principle a minimum amount of funds, though officers apply that last requirement unevenly.

Planning across several systems

For a single trip to Thailand, the card takes a few minutes. The work grows with the itinerary. A traveller flying into Bangkok and then on to Europe and the United Kingdom in the same trip is dealing with the TDAC, the EU’s Entry/Exit System and ETIAS, and a UK ETA, each on a different site and timeline.

The rules also keep moving. ETIAS dates have been pushed back several times, fees and filing windows differ by country, and Thailand is in the middle of its own upgrade. Working out which form is needed, when it opens and what each one asks is where most of the effort now sits.

What an assistance platform does

This is the gap assistance platforms are built for. Travel Smart Travel Fast replaces several government portals with one account, covering digital pre-arrival requirements for more than 15 countries and checking each submission against the destination’s current rules before it goes in. It tracks the separate filing windows so a deadline does not slip, and it updates a requirement when a country changes a fee or a date, instead of leaving the traveller to discover the change at check-in.

The value is clearest for people who cross borders often and for companies moving staff through several countries, where one missed or mis-filed form can mean a delay at the desk or a refused boarding. The form itself stays free and is issued only by governments. What a service like this offers is accuracy and time, and a single view of pre-arrival requirements across destinations in place of a stack of separate logins, languages and deadlines.

A bigger system is coming

Thailand is not stopping at the arrival card. The Immigration Bureau is reported to be preparing a wider platform, the Thailand Immigration Management System, scheduled for 1 October 2026, according to immigration advisories published this year. It would fold the arrival card, 90-day residence reporting and visa extensions into one digital service, with automated gates tied to the chip in a passport. For visitors, it continues the move the TDAC started, with more of the immigration process handled online and before arrival.

For now, Thailand, the European Union and the United Kingdom all expect some form of digital clearance before a traveller arrives. The forms take a few minutes when the details are right. A single error on one of them can hold a traveller at boarding or at the immigration counter, which is why filing them correctly, and on time, has become part of planning the trip.

About Travel Smart Travel Fast

Travel Smart Travel Fast is a U.S.-based travel document assistance platform that helps travellers complete digital pre-arrival requirements across multiple international destinations.