Trading Without Installation: Why Web Terminals Matter for Active Traders

For an active trader, instant market access is now considered a necessity rather than an option. Sometimes market opportunities do not present themselves when a trader is at the same desk, device, or trading software. This is why web-based trading systems are getting more common.

Why browser trading is becoming popular

A web terminal removes one of the most fundamental obstacles between a trader and their preferred market – installation. There is no need for a trader to download any special software, configure any devices, or install any particular operating system; rather, a trader can simply use a platform via an appropriate web browser.

This option is well-suited for people who use different computers at work, at home, on their tablets, and elsewhere, as well as when installing software is impossible, inconvenient, or simply unnecessary.

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For active traders specifically, the advantages are clear:

No need for installation – access the platform through a browser.

– access the platform through a browser. Flexibility across devices – switch devices without additional platform configuration.

– switch devices without additional platform configuration. Faster connection to the market – just log in and start trading.

– just log in and start trading. Trading instruments at hand – benefit from all the charts, indicators, orders, and positions in one place.

More than a basic trading platform

Today, web-based trading platforms do not have to offer only simple features. More advanced platforms can include real-time charts, various indicators, different order types, and the ability to control open positions.

In other words, traders can do much of what they need using a trading platform through their browsers without converting their computers into trading workstations.

The JustMarkets WebTerminal runs on this principle. It is designed for MT4 and MT5 and enables clients to access their trading accounts online without installing any additional software.

Traders will be able to open and close their positions, interact with available charts and indicators, and log in from any internet-connected device.

Accessibility where it matters most

A web terminal is not an alternative to all possible use cases of a desktop application. If a trader uses Expert Advisors, for example, they would need the desktop version of MetaTrader.

However, a web terminal could provide greater accessibility and flexibility in the trading process. And these factors could be especially important for active traders, since markets evolve very quickly.

The tendency towards web-trading platforms could be explained by a shift in demand: traders now expect accessibility to fit their lifestyle, not vice versa. Thus, JustMarkets aims to give its clients another option to make trading more convenient.

Risk warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.