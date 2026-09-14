Toyota has highest chance of reaching 250,000 miles, study says

Toyota is the car brand most likely to reach 250,000 miles, about 402,000 kilometres, according to US car search site iSeeCars. The study, released on September 9, analysed odometer data for more than 395 million cars.

Toyota’s chance was 19.7%, about 3.7 times the industry average of 5.4%. Lexus came second at 14.4%, followed by Honda at 13.3% and Acura at 9.5%, giving Japanese brands the top four places.

GMC was fifth at 5.8%, the only other brand above the average among the 33 brands studied. Mazda, Lincoln, Ram, Ford and Cadillac completed the top 10, from 5.3% down to 3.9%.

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Among non-luxury brands, the average was 5.8%, with Toyota at 3.4 times that level and Honda at 2.3 times. Nissan scored 3.4% and Subaru 2.8%, while Mitsubishi, Kia and Hyundai each had 0.8%. Mini was given no chance at all.

The luxury average was 3.4%, led by Lexus at 4.2 times that figure and Acura at 2.8 times. Tesla sat just below the average at 3.3%, and Mercedes-Benz and Volvo tied at 2.6%. BMW and Audi each had 0.5%, Porsche 0.3%, and Jaguar and Maserati zero.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said 250,000 miles is an exceptionally high bar for any vehicle. That makes the gap between the top four brands meaningful, he said.

Brauer said Porsche’s low figure reflects lower use by its owners rather than a lack of quality or durability. Luxury car owners often drive far less than owners of mainstream models, he noted.

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iSeeCars calculated average odometer readings at each age and built a model to estimate each vehicle’s chance of reaching various mileages. Results for each model and generation were averaged across each brand, weighted by how common the model is on the road. Heavy-duty vans and models with too little data were excluded.

The percentages are statistical estimates, not guarantees, Thairath noted. Maintenance, driving habits, road and climate conditions and accident history all affect how far an individual car goes.

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