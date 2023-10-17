Thong Fah outlets to join online food delivery platforms for cheaper fare

Rice for sale at a Thong Fah (Blue Flag) outlet. Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Future talks are in the works between the Internal Trade Department and multiple food delivery platform operators such as Thong Fah food outlets. The goal is to integrate Thong Fah (Blue Flag) outlets into their online systems. These outlets sell food at low prices, potentially helping customers save on daily food costs.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, the Internal Trade Department’s director-general, revealed the department’s agenda to boost Thong Fah outlets that are prepared to venture into online food sales. This aligns with the government’s strategy to decrease expenses and boost income.

The move is intended to give the public access to alternative affordable food options, helping them reduce daily expenditure.

“We are preparing to discuss with food delivery platforms like Grab, Lineman, Robinhood and others to find ways to support and promote this initiative. We are beginning with Thong Fah outlets ready for delivery within the Bangkok area.”

The Commerce Ministry currently backs over 4,000 Thong Fah food outlets across the nation.

Wattanasak also outlined the department’s collaboration with oil corporations such as PT, PTT, Bangchak, Esso and Shell under the government’s Quick Win policy.

Petrol station sale points

The aim is to establish sales points at their petrol stations. These will sell agricultural produce, fruits, handicrafts, and products reflecting local wisdom, thereby bolstering distribution channels and increasing revenue for the communities that produce them.

The department focuses on areas situated within communities or on significant routes to improve the efficiency of product distribution.

On October 2, in line with the Quick Win policy to cut costs, enhance income, and expand business opportunities, 288 business operators agreed to reduce the prices of 151,676 of their goods and services across the nation for three months until December 31.

The participating businesses include 88 essential consumer goods manufacturers, 83 distributors, modern trade malls, local shopping malls, home decoration and equipment stores, 110 service providers such as hospitals and car service centres, 110 logistics companies, and seven online platforms.

The products on offer are classified into three categories: food and beverages, including processed food, rice, seasonings and beverages (3,058 items with a maximum discount of 87%), essentials such as daily necessities, electrical appliances, home decoration, tools, medicines and medical supplies (8,290 items with a maximum discount of 80%), and agricultural inputs, including fertilisers, agricultural chemicals and animal feed (198 items with a maximum discount of 40%).

The services categories are divided into three groups: medical services (140,000 items with a maximum discount of 20%); car maintenance and repair services (123 items with a maximum discount of 50%); and logistics and courier services (seven items with a maximum discount of 69%).

The price reductions are expected to decrease living costs by 2-3 billion baht and stimulate spending, thereby stimulating the economy during the vital end-of-year period.

