The Rise of Flexible CFD Trading Platforms

Ten years ago, retail trading was largely centered around installed desktop terminals. That model is waning. Finance Magnates Intelligence estimated mobile as responsible for 64.6% of retail trading transactions in 2025. According to FCA’s Financial Lives 2024 survey, there were 1.6 million UK adults who used a trading app, 47% of whom fell in the age group 18-34. Where you trade from has become a product feature.

What Flexibility Means Now

Flexibility refers to the extent to which the trading environment adapts to the user. In general terms, this can include position flexibility, API integration, copy trading services, automated trading solutions, or simply the capacity to switch between the desktop, mobile, and web platforms.

While the feature list may vary according to each platform, the trend is clear: the technology adapts to the trader’s style of trading, whether that means building a cross-asset routine across gold, FX and indices or focusing on a single market.

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This shift also has a tendency to be reflected in the growth of the broader online trading platform market. Mordor Intelligence estimates its value at $12.57 billion in 2026, increasing to $18.18 billion in 2031, with cloud deployment being 63.42% of the market in 2025.

Where Browser Terminals Belong

Browser terminals sit between the installed desktop version and mobile version. They skip the installation step and work on different operating systems, which becomes significant when the work laptop and the home machine have different settings.

JustMarkets entered this niche with WebTerminal, allowing trading in MT5 accounts directly from the Personal Area without downloading anything. The terminal features charts with indicators and drawing tools, volume in lots and asset units, instrument description, market sentiment, trading schedule changes, margin level, multiple positions, and pending orders management.

Convenience and Risk Are Two Distinct Features

At the same time, easier access does not reduce the risks involved. According to ASIC, 133,674 Australian retail clients incurred losses from CFD trading in FY2023/24, with total net losses exceeding A$458 million. By the end of the period, 68.42% of retail clients had lost money. Kalda et al., writing for NBER, also found that trading via smartphones was associated with greater risk-taking and stronger return-chasing behavior. For traders, this makes position management during volatile markets as important as the platform itself.

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The regulators responded through structural measures. FCA restricts retail leverage between 30:1 and 2:1 based on the underlying; ESMA implements margin close-out and negative balance protection. These restrictions vary between jurisdictions and providers, and CFDs remain leveraged instruments whose value usually changes in response to relatively small moves in the underlying market.

What It All Sums Up To

Flexibility has settled down to become one of the basic requirements. It has served as a differentiation factor for a couple of years, but now, for many traders, it sounds like a minimum expectation.

The new question to consider is this: less about where you can open a position, and more about what the platform still does well once the novelty wears off. In this context, the JustMarkets WebTerminal is one of the examples of how brokers respond to these shifting demands by making web browser accessibility a part of the trading process.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.