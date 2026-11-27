The Mall Korat is expected to close when its land lease ends on 19 January, after the group decided against renewing either of the two plots the shopping centre stands on. A source at The Mall Group gave the decision to Thai media on Friday.

The main site is about 52 rai in two pieces with two owners, with roughly another 30 rai behind it for parking and support space. The Chuetchai family holds 32 rai, and the Kiattipinyochai family, known as the Thep Nakhon group, holds the 20 rai fronting Mittraphap Road.

The 20 rai is where the talks broke down. The owners wanted more than 4,800 million baht for a 30 year lease, cut to about 2,000 million baht at a meeting on 19 November, and the group still judged it too high.

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Renewing meant about 1,000 million baht of new investment on top of the rent, a source said last month, to refurbish the existing building and extend the floor area, with a renewal fee on top of that.

The 32 rai looked settled. The Mall Group and the Chuetchai family agreed a memorandum to extend that lease by 30 years from 19 July 2026, with the contract reported at more than 1,000 million baht. A memorandum is not a signed lease. The family had also offered to develop another 200 rai behind the site as a mixed use project.

That offer was reported to carry a condition. The Mall Group would put money in only if the Chuetchai family did too, and the family has since decided not to, which ended the arrangement.

Tenants were sent closure documents on 26 November, staff and suppliers are due to be told on 30 November, and the mall says on its Facebook page that its closing sale runs from 27 November to 10 January, with up to 70% off across the department store and the shopping centre.

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The Mall Korat opened on 10 August 2000, the first centre the Amphuch family built outside Bangkok, and it grew to more than 350,000 square metres. For much of that time it was where Nakhon Ratchasima shopped and where the province held its larger events.

Three things changed around it. Terminal 21 Korat and Central Korat arrived, spending moved online, and the M6 motorway from Bang Pa-in cut the drive to Bangkok to a little over an hour, which the source cited as part of the reasoning.

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The accounts show a business holding on rather than growing. The Mall Ratchasima Co took 2,413 million baht of revenue in 2019 and 1,988 million in 2020, when it made a profit of 20.31 million baht. It lost 16.46 million baht in 2021, made 25.09 million in 2022 on revenue of 2,093 million, and has lost money every year since.

Revenue fell to 1,294 million baht in 2023, 1,301 million in 2024 and 1,296 million in 2025, against losses of 24.53 million, 6.5 million and 1.8 million baht. The 2025 figure is about 46% below 2019. Other operators are not retreating, and Central Pattana reported a record quarter in its core business in August.

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The group is putting its money elsewhere. Bangkok Mall at Bang Na runs to 100 rai and more than 50 billion baht, with a first phase due in December 2028. A 30 rai centre at Ramkhamhaeng, opposite 1981 Soul & Sold, starts next year and opens in 2028 on the Orange Line.

What happens to the land is not settled. The Thep Nakhon group has not said what it wants to do with its 20 rai, and the Chuetchai family wanted a mall to stay.

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