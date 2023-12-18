Thanapiriya Plc plans 120 million baht expansion

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 13:13, 18 December 2023| Updated: 13:13, 18 December 2023
59 2 minutes read
PHOTO: via FS community

Thanapiriya Plc, a leading retail store operator with branches in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Phayao, has announced a 120 million baht investment plan to expand its presence with new outlets in the following year. Amorn Phutthiphiriya, the firm’s chief operating officer, indicated that the expansion strategy would involve establishing six fresh branches in Chiang Rai.

Despite the existence of over 30 retail stores in the province, Thanapiriya recognises a promising opportunity for further expansion in Chiang Rai.

Amorn said…

“Urbanisation and the government’s infrastructural investments, like the double-track rail to Chiang Rai, signal potential for more than ten new Thanapiriya stores in the future.”

Related news

Beyond expansion, the company also aims to renovate and upgrade its current stores to offer improved convenience to its patrons. Thanapiriya is also working to identify higher-margin products for its retail network.

Amorn also expressed optimism about potential economic stimulus packages from the government next year, which she believes will boost consumer spending. In anticipation of this uptick in sales, Thanapiriya has recently agreed to distribute personal care products. These supporting factors are expected to contribute to a 10-15% sales growth next year, asserted Amorn.

Retail expansion

Currently, Thanapiriya operates 44 branches across the three northern provinces – 34 in Chiang Rai, six in Phayao, and four in Chiang Mai – alongside a 900 square metre wholesale store in Chiang Rai. Two additional stores are slated to open this month, including a flagship outlet near Chiang Rai airport and one in Wiang Pa Pao in Chiang Rai, taking the total count to 46 by the end of the year.

In addition to retail expansion, the company also plans to invest 30 million baht to construct a new warehouse on a two-rai land parcel next year, to support its anticipated growth. Thanapiriya expects a 10% sales growth this year, amounting to 2.4 billion baht, reported Bangkok Posts.

The Mall Group Co, a leading retail operator in Thailand, is set to resume the expansion of its Gourmet Market branches this year, as consumer spending shows signs of recovery in the wake of the pandemic. The company has invested 100 million baht in opening a stand-alone Gourmet Market branch at Design Village Bangna on May, after a three-year pause due to the pandemic’s impact. To read more click HERE.

Business NewsEconomy News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.