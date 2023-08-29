Sand and smiles: Nearly 18 million tourists make waves in Thailand this year

Picture courtesy of Phi Phi Islands unoffical Facebook page.

With the close of this year on the horizon, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry reported that almost 18 million overseas tourists have laid a beach towel in the Land of Smiles.

Thailand, which heavily leans on tourism as a significant economic pillar, is setting its sights on welcoming around 28 million visitors by the end of the year.

The statistics released today reflect an encouraging trend for Thailand’s tourism industry, which has been a vital part of the nation’s economy. The figures showcase the country’s enduring appeal to international tourists, with the count of 17.57 million visitors marking a significant milestone in the nation’s tourism sector.

Despite the global challenges that have plagued the travel and tourism industry, Thailand continues to make strides in maintaining and enhancing its international appeal. The nation’s vibrant culture, picturesque landscapes, and world-renowned hospitality continue to draw in tourists from around the globe.

The ambitious target set by the Tourism and Sports Ministry of 28 million visitors indicates a strategic push to bolster the nation’s tourism numbers. This goal aligns with the country’s broader economic objectives and highlights the significance of the tourism industry in Thailand’s overall economic landscape.

While the global tourism landscape remains uncertain due to the ongoing pandemic, Thailand’s resilient tourism sector continues to demonstrate considerable promise. The nation’s concerted efforts to attract international visitors and enhance its tourism offerings underscore its commitment to sustaining the industry as a vital economic engine.

The data provided by the Tourism and Sports Ministry serves as an encouraging indicator of the potential growth and sustainability of Thailand’s tourism sector. The country’s continued appeal to foreign visitors and its strategic efforts to bolster tourism numbers offer a hopeful outlook for the industry as the year draws to a close.

Follow us on :













While the nation looks ahead to potentially welcoming approximately 28 million tourists by the end of the year, it remains committed to offering an unrivalled tourism experience. Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and renowned hospitality make it an enduring favourite among global travellers, as demonstrated by the impressive visitor numbers reported so far this year.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.