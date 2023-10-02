Thailand’s soft power strategy eyes tech and regulatory overhaul

Photo: rockresearch.com

Thailand’s soft power is set to receive a significant boost, with creative content experts advocating for the removal of obsolete regulations and the incorporation of cutting-edge technology. This approach, they argue, will stimulate innovation and cultural assets.

Asa Piwkhum, tasked with business and innovation development at the Creative Economy Agency, indicated that the imminent meeting of the national soft power strategy committee is likely to revolve around the elimination or modification of laws that obstruct soft power growth. The committee will also possibly consider making changes to a game ratings and censorship draft from the Culture Ministry.

Asa further suggested the idea of organising cross-sector festivals and events, such as amalgamating winter and water festivals or combining tourism and sports into a week-long or month-long festival.

According to Asa, soft power encompasses a wide array of sectors including crafts, music, visual art, films, broadcasting, software, design, architecture, fashion, food, traditional medicine and cultural tourism. This broad scope can serve to highlight Thai innovations and draw international talent to the country, potentially leading to an upsurge in startups and the establishment of an innovation ecosystem in Thailand.

Asa also called for the establishment of a soft power venture capital system to finance innovative cultural assets, elevate creative industry standards and encourage innovation competition.

“Soft power can be a simple thing. One aspect that began decades ago is Thai Airways flight attendants wearing traditional costumes with smiling faces, showing respect by performing the wai.”

However, Asa noted the challenges in building successful soft power, citing the need for increased awareness and understanding of the concept. He stressed the importance of coupling creativity and technology to enhance this power, as technology plays a pivotal role in circulating content to a broad audience.

The government is planning to establish the Thailand Creative Content Agency (Thacca) as a comprehensive hub for the development of a soft power industry ecosystem.

Lak Taechawanchai, vice-president of the Digital Council of Thailand, suggested the formation of a soft power subcommittee to concentrate on specific areas. He also highlighted the importance of Thacca being a dynamic entity capable of effectively executing ideas.

“China, South Korea and Japan have specific organisations to promote and build their digital content as soft power for their countries.”

Lak added that digital content could be instrumental in promoting the strategy, citing the potential for integrating Thai boxing and tourism destinations into games to enhance their appeal to foreign players, reported Bangkok Post.

