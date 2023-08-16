Map Ta Phut port to see third phase by 2027, IEAT confident

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Reports from Thailand indicate that the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) remains optimistic about presenting the third phase of development of the Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong by the year 2027. The port, a notable part of ongoing development in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), is seen as an essential addition to Thailand’s infrastructure.

Map Ta Phut port progress is reportedly well underway, with key milestones reaching noteworthy completion levels. The governor of the IEAT, Veeris Ammarapala, offered an update on this progress.

“The construction of a sand dam has progressed by 71%; land reclamation is 61% finished and the building of an embankment to protect the shoreline against waves is 39% done.”

This update came during Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s recent visit to the construction site of the Map Ta Phut deep-sea port’s third-phase project. The PM toured the area accompanied by a delegation.

It is important to note that the third-phase development project encompasses an area of a total of 1,000 rai with an investment budget reaching 55 billion baht. This Map Ta Phut project is one of the significant pieces in the greater infrastructure puzzle within the EEC, as it positions itself as a high-tech industrial hub that stretches over parts of Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao provinces.

Other major projects within the EEC include a high-speed rail system linking three airports, U-Tapao Aviation City, and the third-phase development of the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri.

Veeris Ammarapala was able to confirm the PM’s positive response to the progress made.

“The prime minister was happy to hear that Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in the third phase will start operation as planned.”

Upon the completion of these various Map Ta Phut infrastructure projects, the IEAT has plans to co-develop a new dock. The purpose of the dock is to enhance the transportation and storage of liquid goods, amongst them, liquefied natural gas.

The development of this new Map Ta Phut dock is a joint venture that falls under the public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Thai Tank Terminal. This company is itself a partnership between PTT Global Chemical Plc and the renowned Royal Vopak NV, which specialises in tank and storage facilities.

A 30 year agreement within the PPP will see the IEAT and Thai Tank Terminal jointly manage the operation and maintenance of the new dock. The dock will be kitted out with a storage facility that can hold up to 723,000 cubic metres, reported Bangkok Post.

On a final note, Veeris confirmed the monetary compensation made to displaced families due to the harbour’s development. According to his report, the authorities have transferred 93.4 million baht to 934 families affected by the ongoing development measures encompassing the Map Ta Phut deep-sea port.