The Mall Group plans to extend opening hours to promote Thailand tourism

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Thailand Mall Group Co-chairwoman Supaluck Umpujh proposed a novel strategy to invigorate the nation’s economy by attracting a greater influx of foreign tourists. She insists that the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the tourism sector are moving in the right direction but advocates for the introduction of special incentives to stimulate investments in artificial tourist attractions across the nation.

Supaluck also highlighted the potential advantage of reconfiguring the zoning arrangements for tourist attractions, a step which could amplify their appeal to international visitors and thereby trigger a spending surge.

The Mall Group Co-chairwoman suggests that key locations like Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket, and Krabi should extend service hours, mirroring the approach of popular destinations in nearby countries such as Indonesia’s Bali.

“Visitors tend to spend more when they have more time for enjoyment. To facilitate this, we must offer a range of attractions and entertainment options, both during the day and at night. These should provide educational and experiential elements that go beyond mere monetary value.”

She envisages Thailand as a global tourism hub, featuring Asia’s leading playgrounds, including concert venues and other diverse entertainment options. To achieve this, the Mall Group Co chairwoman recommends prioritising the transformation of Thailand into an aviation hub, focusing specifically on the expansion of Suvarnabhumi International Airport’s infrastructure.

Moreover, to increase tourist arrivals, Supaluck suggests expanding the list of countries eligible for free visas, in line with the organisation of large-scale signature festivals. This would boost Thailand’s soft power, attracting an even greater influx of visitors, reported Bangkok Post.

Supaluck also touched on the need for a gradual reduction in import taxes on luxury goods, a strategy adopted by neighbouring countries, to reduce the impact on existing tax-free businesses in Thailand. T

he Mall Group Co-chairwoman revealed that her company is actively working on luring new tourists to Thailand via cross-border privilege campaigns in conjunction with Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

