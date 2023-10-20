Thailand’s future so bright, it’s gotta rock Ray-Bans

Picture courtesy of Ray-Ban.

The future’s looking so bright for Thailand that it’s gotta wear shades, and not just any old shades, preferably Ray–Ban sunglasses. Fortunately, for residents in the Land of Smiles, EssilorLuxottica, the renowned creator of Ray-Ban sunglasses, has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art factory in eastern Thailand, poised to serve as a prominent production centre for the Asia-Pacific region.

Located in Rayong province, this expansive facility is scheduled to spark operations next month, boasting a remarkable daily capacity of 50,000 units and spanning an impressive 220,000 square metres. Upon full functionality, it is set to rank among the largest eyewear manufacturing plants worldwide.

This advanced facility is geared to produce a wide array of luxury eyewear components, including lenses, frames, sunglasses, and prescription glasses, among other offerings. Notably, this development is expected to generate around 6,000 job opportunities within the next three to five years.

A significant milestone in EssilorLuxottica’s global expansion efforts, this substantial 16 billion baht (equivalent to US$440 million) investment represents a noteworthy stride towards meeting the soaring global demand for eyeglasses.

Giorgio Striano, the Chief Operating Officer, asserts that this venture is a crucial part of their strategy to ensure a well-distributed network of production sites across the world.

EssilorLuxottica, headquartered in France and currently the world’s largest glasses manufacturer, was established in 2018 following the merger of France’s Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica.

Beyond their iconic Ray-Ban brand, the company is renowned for crafting premium eyewear for prestigious labels such as Chanel, reported Nikkei Asian Review.

Ray-Ban luxury sunglasses were created in 1936 by Bausch & Lomb. The brand is best known for its Wayfarer and Aviator lines of sunglasses. In 1999, Bausch & Lomb sold the brand to Italian eyewear conglomerate Luxottica Group for a reported US$640 million.

In American history, there are few brands as steeped in legend and iconography as the sunglasses giant, Ray-Ban. Much like anything else, their rise to fame was significantly influenced by Hollywood.

Their iconic status was solidified through appearances in classic films like Rebel Without a Cause and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, featuring luminaries such as James Dean and Audrey Hepburn, among numerous others, who contributed to the brand’s widespread recognition and popularity.

