Thailand’s Data Centre Boom Puts Customer Experience in Focus

Thailand’s Board of Investment approved six major projects worth 958 billion baht in May 2026, putting the country’s expanding data centre pipeline back in focus. Three involve data centres or hosting services and account for 913 billion baht of the total.

A customer may move from an app to a website, then contact support or complete a payment through another service. Systems built for specialist sectors, including crm casino technology used by international operators, have to keep those interactions tied to the right account. The same issue applies to travel, retail and streaming services. Extra server capacity helps only when the software and customer records are organised well enough to use it.

Thailand’s Investment Pipeline Reaches a New Scale

The largest project approved in May came from TikTok System Thailand. Valued at 842 billion baht, it covers additional servers, storage and processing infrastructure across Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao.

Two other projects added 70.6 billion baht to the approval round. A data centre planned for Chachoengsao carries a value of 46 billion baht and a proposed IT load of 200 megawatts. Another facility in Chonburi, valued at 24.6 billion baht, is designed for 134 megawatts. These are approved investments, not completed sites. During 2025, the BOI received 36 data centre applications worth more than 728 billion baht. Proposed sites were spread across Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Pathum Thani, Rayong and Samut Prakan.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces place facilities close to major business users, while the eastern provinces already support large industrial and logistics networks. Data centres also need dependable electricity, fibre links and enough land for secure sites.

The pipeline includes more than hosting specialists. Microsoft’s planned US$1 billion investment in Thailand’s cloud and AI infrastructure between 2026 and 2028 covers data centre capacity, security and digital-skills programs. Thailand is now attracting projects from social media, cloud computing and enterprise technology companies.

A Connected Population Produces More Data

DataReportal estimated that 67.8 million people were online in Thailand in October 2025, equal to 94.7% of the population. It also recorded 96.6 million cellular mobile connections, or about 135 connections for every 100 residents. That mobile figure includes work numbers, second SIM cards, connected devices and limited-use accounts. It still indicates how many separate connections feed into Thailand’s digital economy.

The pressure on customer systems comes from the way people use those connections. Someone might create an account on a laptop, return through a phone and later speak to support through a messaging service. A payment may be handled by another provider. Each system records part of the same customer journey, often in a different format.

Problems start when those records do not match. A support agent may not see a recent payment update. A preference changed in an app may not appear on the website. Two profiles may be created for the same person. These faults become harder to manage when a service has millions of users and several outside suppliers. A larger data centre can process more requests and handle busy periods with less strain. It cannot repair a badly designed database. That work sits with the businesses using the infrastructure and the developers connecting their systems.

Customer Systems Go Beyond Marketing

Customer relationship management used to be closely associated with mailing lists and sales campaigns. For large digital services, it now covers account details, payment histories, support notes and user preferences.

Casino platforms show why that wider role matters. An international casino operator serving authorised markets may offer games from several software suppliers while also managing deposits, withdrawals, account checks and customer enquiries. A dedicated casino CRM can connect those records to one profile, allowing staff to see whether a payment is pending, which game categories have been used and whether an earlier support issue remains open.

The technology also supports the day-to-day running of a casino platform. A support team needs the latest account history before replying to a customer. Communications should reflect current preferences and account status rather than relying on an older database entry. When payments, games and support tools all store information separately, teams can end up working from different versions of the same customer record. The challenge becomes greater when one casino platform serves several authorised markets. Language settings, currencies, payment methods and operating requirements may differ between accounts. Those details need to remain attached to the right profile, while access to payment and identity information is restricted to the staff who need it.

Connected records can spread mistakes as well as accurate updates. A delayed payment may place an account in the wrong category, two similar profiles may be merged or an automated label may remain after the relevant activity changes. Audit trails and staff review are therefore essential. Faster processing makes information available sooner, but it does not decide whether the information is correct.

Better Infrastructure Still Needs Better Data

Thailand’s new data centre projects will add room for cloud services, analytics and high-volume customer systems. Records still have to be current, access must be restricted and automated decisions need to be open to review. The World Bank’s Digital Data Infrastructure Roadmap for 2025–2029 places governance, cybersecurity, analytics and trustworthy data use alongside physical investment. New facilities can strengthen Thailand’s digital base, but service quality will depend on how businesses use the capacity once it becomes available.