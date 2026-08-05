Thailand’s casino bill is quiet, not dead: where legalisation stands now

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: August 5, 2026, 7:10 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand’s casino bill is quiet, not dead: where legalisation stands now | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Exchange Asia

Thailand’s Entertainment Complex Bill has produced no new government action since the coalition framework agreed in May, and that silence is itself the story for anyone watching the sector.

The bill would have legalised casinos inside large mixed-use resorts, with gaming floors capped at 10% of each complex. The House of Representatives formally withdrew it on 9 July 2025, days after the Thailand-Cambodia phone call leak collapsed support inside the governing coalition.

The withdrawal was framed as tactical rather than final. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said at the time that the bill would return “at an appropriate moment”.

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Photo of Julapun Amornvivat courtesy of Focus Asia Pacific

Events since then have run in both directions. A Senate committee rejected the legislation on 25 September 2025, citing social impacts, infrastructure costs and national security, and recommended that any future legalisation go to a public referendum. Parliament was dissolved on 12 December 2025, and the coalition framework agreed in May after the elections revived the entertainment complex plan in principle. No new draft has been tabled, and no parliamentary date has been set.

Public opinion remains the constraint no coalition arithmetic removes. A NIDA poll in June 2025 found 57% of respondents opposed to the casino provisions, and roughly 1,200 demonstrators gathered at Parliament in April 2025 when the earlier draft was moving.

What the bill would and would not change

The draft that reached Parliament dealt with physical resorts only. Thai citizens would have faced a 5,000 baht entry fee and a requirement showing 50 million baht in bank deposits, a threshold that would exclude most of the country.

The bill did not address online gambling. That distinction matters more than any other detail in the debate, because it is where the confusion, and the marketing, concentrates.

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Photo via Sina Schuldt

Online gambling: no grey area

Everything a Thailand-based player can reach on a phone today remains illegal under the Gambling Act of 1935, with prosecutions also brought under the Computer Crime Act. Penalties for online gambling run to fines between 5,000 and 200,000 baht and up to five years in prison, and foreigners face deportation and blacklisting on top, according to Anglo Siam Legal.

Offshore operators fill the space the law leaves empty, and their marketing works hard to blur it. Sites pitch themselves as licensed platforms online casino players can trust, pointing to permits from Malta, Curacao or the Philippines. Whatever those licences say about the operator, they say nothing about the legal position of a player in Thailand. An offshore licence does not create an interim category between legal and illegal here. For a user in Bangkok, a licensed offshore casino and an unlicensed one carry the same criminal exposure.

The Senate committee’s own discussions acknowledged the point from the other side. Among the modifications floated in September was stringent regulation of online gaming, a signal that lawmakers see the offshore market as part of whatever settlement eventually passes, not something the resort bill resolves.

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Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

What this means for you

For foreigners in Thailand, nothing has changed and nothing is imminent. There is no legal casino to visit and no legal way to play online, whatever an operator’s website implies. Penalties apply to foreigners, and a conviction can end a visa.

For the industry, the sequence to watch is a new draft reaching cabinet, then a House reading, then the Senate, where the referendum recommendation waits. The optimistic scenario discussed in the sector is passage late in 2026 with licensing to follow in 2027. The pessimistic one is another cycle of postponement. Nothing published since May settles which is more likely.

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Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: August 5, 2026, 7:10 PM
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Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.