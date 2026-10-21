Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 21, 2026, 5:22 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown
Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province

Thailand authorised 971 foreign businesses and firms linked to more than 271 billion baht in foreign investment during the first nine months of 2026, even as the government intensifies its nationwide crackdown on illegal foreign nominee companies and land ownership.

The Ministry of Commerce released the figures as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered fresh investigations into businesses suspected of using Thai nationals to conceal foreign control of property.

According to Thai PBS, Department of Business Development (DBD) Director-General Kittiwat Patchimnan said the 971 approvals and certifications between January and September represented a 26% increase from the same period last year.

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The approvals comprised 228 foreign business licences and 743 business certificates issued under the Foreign Business Act of 1999.

Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown | News by Thaiger
Department of Business Development (DBD) Director-General Kittiwat Patchimnan

The associated investment reached 271.18 billion baht, an increase of 18.06 billion baht, or 7%, from the previous year. Businesses receiving foreign business licences also reported employing 6,134 Thai workers, up 20%.

China accounted for the largest number of approvals, with 183 businesses involving 46.03 billion baht. The United States followed with 160 businesses, while Singapore and Japan each recorded 131.

Singapore led in investment value at 74.45 billion baht, followed by Japan at 56.56 billion baht.

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Much of the investment was concentrated in advanced manufacturing, engineering, digital technology, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and clean energy.

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Businesses operating through Board of Investment (BOI) promotion arrangements accounted for 494 approvals or certificates, representing 201.35 billion baht in investment.

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The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), covering Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, attracted 302 foreign businesses with associated investment of 102.74 billion baht, equivalent to 38% of the national total.

Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown | News by Thaiger
Great Wall Motor inaugurates EV production line in Rayong | Photo via NNT World

The figures come as Thailand is tightening scrutiny of foreign-linked businesses and property holdings.

On October 19, Anutin ordered nationwide investigations into suspected foreign land nominees, requiring high-risk cases to reach conclusions by December and calling for compulsory sales of land found to be unlawfully held.

Investigators have been instructed to examine who actually controls and benefits from properties rather than relying solely on names appearing in company and land records.

Despite the tougher enforcement measures, Anutin stressed that Thailand remained open to legitimate foreign investment conducted in accordance with Thai law.

The latest figures suggest that foreign investment remains substantial even as the government increases checks on company ownership and land transactions.

The Commerce Ministry also reported 136 foreign business approvals and certificates in September alone, representing another 21.92 billion baht in associated investment.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 21, 2026, 5:22 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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