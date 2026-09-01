SRT plans contingency for Airport Rail Link handover after exit notice

The Airport Rail Link may face a temporary extension of two to three months while the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) works out how to keep trains running, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said, after the private operator submitted a letter seeking to exercise its right to halt services after September 30.

To avoid disruption to passengers, the SRT governor is in talks to find a way forward. One option under discussion is extending the current operator’s services for two to three months to allow time for a transition.

The SRT could then place the project under its subsidiary, S.R.T. Electrified Train Company Limited (SRTET). If the private operator confirms it will hand back the project as originally scheduled, the SRT says SRTET is ready to take over management immediately to keep services running without interruption.

The SRT board is now working urgently to decide whether to hire a private company to help manage train operations for a period of six months to one year. The exact duration has yet to be finalised.

Phiphat added that the Ministry of Transport, which oversees the SRT, confirmed that the SRT, as the contracting party to the High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Project, had completed the handover of land to the private sector ahead of the deadline, in line with the agreed conditions.

On whether the project offers value for money, or any agreement to continue the work, Phiphat said the matter falls directly under the authority of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee. He said the Ministry of Transport would not overstep or interfere with the committee’s decision.

This follows attempts by the CP Group-led consortium to terminate its role in the three-airport high-speed rail contract. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul responded to both developments, saying a private operator cannot unilaterally walk away from the agreement.

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