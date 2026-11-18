Thailand is among five countries facing new US restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and servers using American technology, with certain shipments requiring government approval under measures aimed at preventing sensitive technology from reaching China.

The US Commerce Department announced the new interim regulations under President Donald Trump’s administration, naming Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil as countries subject to stricter licensing requirements.

Under the rules, shipments of advanced AI chips to the five countries will require licences from the US government, with applications reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

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The Commerce Department identified the countries as having a higher-than-normal risk of advanced chips being diverted or used for unauthorised purposes.

The restrictions also apply to data centres worldwide, which must obtain US approval before providing large amounts of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or countries subject to US arms embargoes.

The measures follow growing calls for tighter US export controls after Nvidia’s Jensen Huang reportedly admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a former director of Singaporean data centre firm Megaspeed who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. The BBC reported that Jensen subsequently resigned as Nvidia’s CEO.

China condemned the restrictions, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accusing Washington of repeatedly stretching the definition of national security and misusing export controls. He said Beijing would take necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests.

China’s Commerce Ministry also opposed the measures, warning that they could undermine international trade rules and disrupt global semiconductor supply chains. It urged the US to resolve trade disputes through consultation and cooperation, while indicating that Beijing could retaliate.

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