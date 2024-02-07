Thailand taps Chinese influencers to boost exports

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 14:49, 07 February 2024| Updated: 14:49, 07 February 2024
59 1 minute read
PHOTO: via CNN

The Thai government launched an initiative to boost the country’s exports to China, the world’s second-largest economy. The plan involves inviting 30 to 50 of China’s leading social media influencers to visit Thailand in May. During their stay, these influencers will livestream their Thai experiences, promoting local products from traditional elephant pants to native sweet treats to their followers back in China.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, shared this strategy during an interview with Bloomberg News in Bangkok.

“The world is changing. We have to think about new ways of selling things.”

He confirmed that the influencers would be incentivised via profit-sharing agreements for their promotional efforts. This new initiative follows a dip in exports to China in 2022, the first decline in seven years, leaving the United States as Thailand’s leading export market.

Related news

The Thai government recognises the importance of export growth in achieving Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin’s aim of increasing the country’s annual economic output to 5% during his term.

This target presents a challenge for Thailand, a country whose growth has averaged a mere 1.8% over the past decade due to a combination of political instability, military coups, and reduced investor confidence. The nation’s economic performance lags behind regional competitors, including Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

In 2023, Thai exports saw a contraction of 1%, following a growth of 5.4% in the previous year. The Ministry of Commerce set a working target of 1%-2% export growth for 2024, while the Ministry of Finance expects a 4.2% rise in the sector that typically contributes to approximately half of the country’s GDP.

A parallel initiative is underway to promote local products and tourist destinations through product placements in an upcoming boys’ love television series. The government has enlisted the help of two popular Thai actors, Phakphum Mile Romsaithong and Nattawin Apo Wattanagitiphat, who enjoy significant popularity across Southeast Asia, China, South Korea, and Japan.

The two actors, along with a pair of girls love actresses, are set to participate in a Pride Month event in June. Phumtham Wechayachai anticipates that this collaboration will generate about 2 billion baht (US$560.8 million) of economic value, reported Bangkok Post.

Business NewsEconomy NewsPolitics News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

New VC funds to boost startup growth in 2024

Published: 13:09, 07 February 2024

Flash mob fiasco: MFP’s Pita disqualified as PM candidate

Published: 11:37, 07 February 2024

Thailand’s investment applications surge to five-year high in 2023

Published: 11:19, 07 February 2024

Green sanctuaries: Exploring Suan Suk Jai Park in Bangkok

Published: 10:52, 07 February 2024