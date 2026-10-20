One million homes could get 50,000 baht for solar panels

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 2:47 PM
1 minute read
One million homes could get 50,000 baht for solar panels
Photo via zstockphotos

Thailand is moving closer to introducing a 50,000-baht solar panel subsidy for up to one million households after a government screening committee approved a proposed 50-billion-baht funding package.

The scheme is expected to go before the Cabinet on October 26, with registration potentially opening in mid-November.

Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Lawaron Sangsanit confirmed the committee’s approval today, October 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s solar subsidy would help eligible households install solar panels on their roofs or on the ground, allowing them to generate electricity for domestic use and sell surplus power to the electricity distribution network.

The proposed subsidy is capped at 50,000 baht per household, with one entitlement available per household. Applicants would need to be registered electricity meter holders or electricity customers, subject to the final eligibility rules.

The 50-billion-baht budget would come from the energy transition portion of the government’s borrowing programme, which has a wider allocation of 200 billion baht.

To help households cover installation costs beyond the subsidy, state-owned banks, including the Government Savings Bank, Government Housing Bank and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, are expected to offer special loans.

Related Articles
One million homes could get 50,000 baht for solar panels | News by Thaiger
Photo via zstockphotos

Daily News reported a proposed interest rate of 2.5% over seven years without collateral. The financing arrangements would allow electricity income from selling surplus power to be used towards loan repayments.

Officials estimated that a five-kilowatt system could generate approximately 1,000 baht a month from surplus electricity sales, depending on the electricity produced and exported to the grid.

However, that figure is a projection, not a guaranteed monthly payment.

The plan builds on an existing programme allowing households to sell excess solar electricity to the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

Under the existing MEA buy-back arrangement, surplus electricity is purchased at 2.20 baht per unit under a 10-year contract, subject to the programme’s rules.

The proposed subsidy is not yet open for applications. The Interior Ministry is expected to seek Cabinet approval on October 26 before confirming the registration process and final conditions.

If approved, applications could begin around the middle of November, although that date has not been finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 2:47 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
3 die in axe attack in Maha Sarakham over alleged affair Crime News

3 die in axe attack in Maha Sarakham over alleged affair

51 minutes ago
Missing Thai child found 30km away after chasing dog into forest Northern Thailand News

Missing Thai child found 30km away after chasing dog into forest

2 hours ago
Chinese and South Korean nationals held for call centre scam operation Bangkok News

Chinese and South Korean nationals held for call centre scam operation

3 hours ago
Social media post prompts investigation into ancient tracks in Udon Thani Thailand News

Social media post prompts investigation into ancient tracks in Udon Thani

3 hours ago
Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero Thailand News

Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero

4 hours ago
Phuket car crash injures 2 Thai women, German tourists, young children Phuket News

Phuket car crash injures 2 Thai women, German tourists, young children

4 hours ago
Emile Ratelband&#8217;s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts Thailand News

Emile Ratelband’s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts

5 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers

5 hours ago
Bangkok cannabis raid seizes over 5 tonnes, arrests five Bangkok News

Bangkok cannabis raid seizes over 5 tonnes, arrests five

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

8 hours ago
Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims Eastern Thailand News

Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims

21 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic begins first Thailand route to Phuket Phuket News

Virgin Atlantic begins first Thailand route to Phuket

21 hours ago
Want your brand to appear in AI search? Get other websites talking about it Digital Marketing

Want your brand to appear in AI search? Get other websites talking about it

21 hours ago
Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist Road deaths

Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain

22 hours ago
Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations Business News

Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations

23 hours ago
Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book Things To Do

Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book

23 hours ago
Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins Eastern Thailand News

Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins

23 hours ago
Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home Bangkok News

Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home

1 day ago
Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe Phuket News

Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe

1 day ago
Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street Pattaya News

Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo Bangkok News

Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo

1 day ago
ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings Events

ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings

1 day ago
Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving

1 day ago
Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver Road deaths

Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations