Thai government says Thailand recognised as leading business destination

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 2:51 PM
105 1 minute read
Thai government says Thailand recognised as leading business destination | Thaiger
Photo by littlewormy via Getty Images Pro

Thai government reported yesterday, June 29, that Thailand has been ranked 27th globally and seventh in Asia in the Best Countries for Starting a Business released by the U.S. News & World Report Best Countries 2026.

The announcement was made by Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office Lalida Persvivatana. The spokesperson said the ranking reflects the country’s openness to business operations and investment. She stated that Thailand has long been recognised for its business-friendly environment and ability to attract investors.

The ranking, she said, is based on factors including economic performance, governance, infrastructure, business opportunities, and the overall investment environment.

Thailand’s strengths were identified as its manufacturing base, integration within regional supply chains, infrastructure capacity, and readiness for future industries. Lalida added that these factors have helped sustain investor confidence.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office Lalida Persvivatana
Photo via Royal Thai Government

She said the results align with the government’s economic direction under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, which focuses on structural reforms to improve competitiveness and raise public sector standards to international levels.

The government is targeting membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development by 2028. Lalida said this would support reforms in governance, transparency, rule of law, fair competition, and regulatory standards.

She added that such measures are expected to strengthen the business environment, increase investor confidence, and improve long-term competitiveness.

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Lalida also described the ranking as a positive signal from the international community regarding Thailand’s potential as a business destination.

Bangkok skylines
Photo by Markus Winkler via Pexels

She said the government would continue improving regulations to attract investment, support emerging industries, create jobs, and promote sustainable economic growth.

However, the official government release did not include a direct link to the original ranking or its methodology. Information published on the U.S. News & World Report Best Countries 2026 website presents different figures. The site lists Thailand at 39th for starting a business and 46th overall in the global rankings.

The government’s claim could be based on any internal data provided by the media company.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 2:51 PM
105 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.