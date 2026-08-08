Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 8, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs | Thaiger

Thailand is preparing a fresh round of proposals in its ongoing tariff talks with the United States, aiming to bring down the current 12.5% levy imposed under Section 301 through wider trade and investment cooperation.

Vice Minister of Commerce Kirida Bhaopichitr gave an update on the negotiations, explaining that Thailand has faced two allegations from Washington. The first is that Bangkok lacks safeguards against imports made using forced labour. The second is that state subsidies to private industry have caused production overcapacity.

On the forced labour issue, Kirida said Thailand has already signed a trade agreement with the US that resolves the matter. In return, Washington has granted tariff exemptions on more than 2,000 Thai products, covering roughly 60% of the kingdom’s exports to the US.

Thailand has also pushed back on the overcapacity claim. Studies carried out with relevant agencies found that capacity utilisation in the industries Washington flagged, including automobiles and parts, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and machinery and equipment, sits between 75% and 95%. That, Kirida said, undercuts the US argument that these sectors are running significant excess capacity.

The next round of negotiations is set for later this month. The Thai government plans to propose deeper economic cooperation with Washington, including encouraging Thai companies to invest more in the US and increasing imports of American energy, aircraft, soymeal, and corn. The goal is to keep the tariff rate below 19%. The package will also include enhanced defence cooperation between the two countries.

Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Prachachat

Latest Thailand News
Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs

8 seconds ago
Six years, six major shootings in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Six years, six major shootings in Thailand

2 hours ago
Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race

3 hours ago
Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting

4 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain

6 hours ago
Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse

22 hours ago
Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting

23 hours ago
Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge

23 hours ago
Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception

23 hours ago
Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026

24 hours ago
Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing

1 day ago
Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel

1 day ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured

1 day ago
2 Thai, 2 foreigners arrested for illegally operating international schools in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Thai, 2 foreigners arrested for illegally operating international schools in Phuket

1 day ago
How Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting unfolded | Thaiger Central Thailand News

How Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting unfolded

1 day ago
Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip

1 day ago
Nonthaburi school gunman’s grandparents found dead at home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi school gunman’s grandparents found dead at home

1 day ago
9 things I learned while travelling here as a tourist in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

9 things I learned while travelling here as a tourist in Thailand

1 day ago
Homeless Norwegian in Nonthaburi seeks help to return home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian in Nonthaburi seeks help to return home

1 day ago
2 teachers reported dead at Nonthaburi school shooting | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 teachers reported dead at Nonthaburi school shooting

1 day ago
Irish man found dead in water in Phuket, police investigate | Thaiger Phuket News

Irish man found dead in water in Phuket, police investigate

1 day ago
Chinese fraud fugitive poses as durian vendor for months to evade police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese fraud fugitive poses as durian vendor for months to evade police

1 day ago
Young tiger likely mistook sleeping worker for prey, DNP says | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger likely mistook sleeping worker for prey, DNP says

1 day ago
Vietnamese woman held after bribing police to free scam suspects | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese woman held after bribing police to free scam suspects

1 day ago
Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days

1 day ago
Business News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 8, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.