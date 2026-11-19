Thailand and Peru have signed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after negotiations stalled for more than a decade, opening the way for greater trade in goods and services between the two countries.

The agreement was signed today, November 19, during the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in China, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Peruvian President Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi witnessing the ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the deal would help Thai businesses expand into Latin America as Thailand looks for new export markets amid growing competition in global trade.

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Negotiations had been on hold since 2014 before resuming in 2025. The agreement now covers opportunities in both goods and services, as well as closer business and investment ties.

However, the agreement is not yet in force. The Commerce Ministry must first submit it to Parliament for approval and complete the remaining procedures, with businesses expected to begin benefiting from the deal in 2027.

Thai products with export potential in Peru include cars and automotive parts, tyres, dietary supplements, fish such as catfish and tilapia, pineapples, papayas, processed fruit, machinery, construction materials, plastics and veterinary products.

Machinery and construction materials could see growing demand as Peru develops its infrastructure. The Chancay port project north of Lima is also expected to improve shipping links between Asia and Latin America, potentially reducing transport costs and delivery times.

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The agreement comes amid growing trade between Thailand and Peru, which reached US$555.24 million from January to September 2026, up 33.66% from the same period last year, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Peru is Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner in South America, behind Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and ranks 60th among its trading partners worldwide.

Thailand’s main exports to Peru include vehicles and parts, canned and processed seafood, washing machines and dryers, machinery and rubber products. Imports from Peru include seafood, natural gas, fruit and vegetables, metal ores and agricultural products.

Suphajee said the next priority was to make sure Thai businesses could use the agreement to enter new markets, expand their services and establish partnerships in Peru.

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