Thailand prepares to review minimum wage rates for 2027

Thailand’s national wage committee is preparing to review proposals for changes to the minimum wage in 2027 after receiving recommendations from every province, including Bangkok.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour, confirmed the progress yesterday, November 5, saying provincial wage subcommittees had completed their assessments and submitted their recommendations.

The next step is for the national wage committee, also known as the Wage Board, to examine the proposals and decide whether minimum wage rates should be adjusted in different parts of the country.

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The committee operates under a tripartite system, with representatives from the government, employers and employees. It will consider the recommendations and decisions submitted by each provincial subcommittee before determining the appropriate rates.

Somchai said a technical review and screening subcommittee had already held its first meeting for the 2027 fiscal year on October 29.

Asked whether the committee would continue using its existing formula to calculate minimum wages, he confirmed that the established criteria would remain in place.

The Wage Board will assess each province’s proposal against factors including the cost of living, economic conditions, production costs and employers’ ability to pay.

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The aim is to determine wage rates that reflect local economic conditions while taking workers’ living standards into account.

Somchai said the existing approach of grouping provinces for wage assessments would also continue. However, any decisions on how rates might change in individual areas would depend on the national committee’s review.

He stressed that the committee must first consider the provincial recommendations before the direction of any Thailand minimum wage adjustment becomes clear.

He said the timing would need to be discussed with the committee’s secretariat, although the ministry intended to move the review process forward as quickly as possible.

No new minimum wage rates or implementation dates have been announced.

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