Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 9, 2026, 10:18 AM
3 minutes read
Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power | Thaiger
Yodchanan Wongsawat | Photo via Royal Government House

Thailand has approved a regulatory policy framework for Small Modular Reactors (SMR) as the government begins preparing the laws, specialist workforce and safety systems needed for possible future nuclear power generation.

Officials stressed that no decision has yet been made to build a nuclear power plant or select a location or reactor technology.

Deputy Prime Minister and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat chaired the second 2026 meeting of the Nuclear Energy for Peace Commission at Government House yesterday, September 8.

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The commission agreed that any future regulation of SMR power plants should follow standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The government said early preparation was necessary as Thailand seeks to strengthen energy security and reduce its exposure to volatility caused by reliance on imported fuels.

An assessment of Thailand’s nuclear energy infrastructure using the IAEA’s 19 areas of preparation found that the country was considered ready in 10 areas, while six require further development.

Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power | News by Thaiger
Infographic of the 19 nuclear infrastructure issues

Three areas were identified as requiring urgent attention: establishing a national nuclear energy policy, creating a Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organisation, or NEPIO, and developing a financing plan.

The commission subsequently approved work across four areas covering legislation, workforce development, radioactive waste and spent fuel management, and the domestic industrial supply chain.

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On legislation, the Office of Atoms for Peace was instructed to accelerate a Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Bill for submission to Cabinet. The proposed law is intended to establish arrangements covering insurance, financial guarantees and a state fund for compensation in the event of nuclear damage.

The Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry will work alongside the Education Ministry, Energy Ministry and other agencies to develop specialist courses and a long-term workforce plan.

Permanent Secretary Supachai Pathumnakul said universities and research institutes could help train nuclear engineers as well as specialists in cyber security, data science and technology law.

A separate national policy will be developed to cover radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel throughout their life cycle. The Board of Investment will also work with OAP and research organisations on ways for Thai companies to enter the international SMR supply chain.

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Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power | News by Thaiger
Overview of nuclear reactor types | Photo via A. Vargas/IAEA

Yodchanan said potential opportunities include the manufacture of high-performance pumps and valves, advanced construction materials capable of operating in nuclear environments, power-grid integration and artificial intelligence-based digital twin technology.

However, he emphasised that the latest meeting was about building Thailand’s capabilities rather than approving a nuclear power project. No site or specific technology has been selected, and the government wants the regulatory, technical and industrial groundwork in place before a future policy decision is made.

OAP Secretary-General Rungrueng Kitphati said nuclear oversight would be based on the three principles of Safety, Security and Safeguards. The regulator is also developing rules and emergency response arrangements while planning greater public participation in the process.

The IAEA generally describes small modular reactors as advanced nuclear reactors producing up to 300 megawatts of electricity per unit. Their systems can be manufactured as modules and transported to a site for installation.

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Thailand’s proposed nuclear ambitions have expanded considerably during the development of its national power plans. The earlier draft PDP2024 envisaged two SMR units totalling 600MW, with commercial operation towards the end of the plan in 2037.

The Energy Policy and Planning Office is now promoting public consultation on the newer PDP2026, covering the period from 2026 to 2050. OAP said in August that it was preparing its regulatory infrastructure for a longer-term scenario involving up to 9,000MW of SMR capacity, although the power plan remains a draft and the final scale of nuclear generation has not been settled.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand has meanwhile been studying reactor technologies, possible sites, workforce requirements and public engagement. The utility said in July that development of an SMR project can take about 13 years when feasibility studies, infrastructure preparation and construction are included.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 9, 2026, 10:18 AM
3 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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