Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 11:27 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II synchrotron facility planned for Wangchan Valley in Rayong

Thailand is moving ahead with plans to build its second synchrotron light source—a 3 GeV research facility expected to become the largest and most advanced of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The Siam Photon Source-II project will be built at Wangchan Valley in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation, or EECi, in Rayong province.

Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II synchrotron site surrounded by forest at Wangchan Valley in Rayong
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II facility

The facility will have a storage ring with a circumference of about 321.3 metres and support up to 22 beamlines. Thailand is preparing to sign a loan contract with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, in November 2026, with full operations targeted for July 2034.

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Artist’s impression of the circular synchrotron building with a solar-panel roof beside laboratory wings
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II facility

Synchrotron light is an extremely intense form of light covering wavelengths from infrared to X-rays. Scientists use it to examine the chemical composition and internal structure of materials at atomic and molecular levels—effectively allowing them to see details that ordinary microscopes cannot detect.

Artist’s impression of the copper-clad synchrotron ring building in front of wooded hills
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II facility

The facility could support several major industries:

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  • Electric vehicles: Studying batteries at the electron level to develop safer and more efficient materials
  • Semiconductors: Developing and inspecting chips and electronic components
  • Medicine: Examining proteins, viruses, enzymes and medicinal compounds to support drug development
  • Agriculture and food: Analysing crops, food products and packaging to improve safety and commercial value
  • Space technology: Inspecting surfaces, joints and components used in spacecraft
  • Clean energy: Developing new batteries, energy-storage systems and fuel-cell technology
  • Environment: Detecting contamination with greater accuracy
  • Archaeology and forensics: Analysing delicate evidence and historical objects, sometimes without damaging the samples
Artist’s impression of the Synchrotron Light Research Institute entrance sign in front of the new ring building
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II facility

Construction of the main synchrotron and administration buildings is expected to finish in August 2031. Installation and testing are scheduled between August 2032 and April 2034 before the facility opens fully in July.

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Artist’s impression of the main approach to the 3 GeV synchrotron building with Thai-language project title
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II facility

Thailand already operates a 1.2 GeV synchrotron in Nakhon Ratchasima. The new 3 GeV machine will provide more powerful and precise research capabilities, allowing Thai scientists and businesses to conduct work that currently requires access to major facilities overseas.

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Artist’s impression of the synchrotron ring building and a laboratory block with mountains behind
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II facility

The government hopes the project will position Thailand as a regional research centre and provide essential scientific infrastructure for its transition towards advanced, high-value industries.

Artist’s impression of a glass-walled courtyard with sculptures at the planned synchrotron campus
Artist’s impression of the Siam Photon Source-II facility

In similar news

Source: IAEA INIS: Siam Photon Source-II, a 4th generation synchrotron light source in Southeast Asia (SLRI paper)

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 11:27 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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