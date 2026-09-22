Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong

Thailand is moving ahead with plans to build its second synchrotron light source—a 3 GeV research facility expected to become the largest and most advanced of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The Siam Photon Source-II project will be built at Wangchan Valley in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation, or EECi, in Rayong province.

The facility will have a storage ring with a circumference of about 321.3 metres and support up to 22 beamlines. Thailand is preparing to sign a loan contract with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, in November 2026, with full operations targeted for July 2034.

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Synchrotron light is an extremely intense form of light covering wavelengths from infrared to X-rays. Scientists use it to examine the chemical composition and internal structure of materials at atomic and molecular levels—effectively allowing them to see details that ordinary microscopes cannot detect.

The facility could support several major industries:

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Construction of the main synchrotron and administration buildings is expected to finish in August 2031. Installation and testing are scheduled between August 2032 and April 2034 before the facility opens fully in July.

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Thailand already operates a 1.2 GeV synchrotron in Nakhon Ratchasima. The new 3 GeV machine will provide more powerful and precise research capabilities, allowing Thai scientists and businesses to conduct work that currently requires access to major facilities overseas.

The government hopes the project will position Thailand as a regional research centre and provide essential scientific infrastructure for its transition towards advanced, high-value industries.

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Source: IAEA INIS: Siam Photon Source-II, a 4th generation synchrotron light source in Southeast Asia (SLRI paper)