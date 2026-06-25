Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it.

Thailand is finally tearing down the wall that kept foreign companies out, the most significant business reform in twenty-seven years. But read the fine print and a familiar pattern appears. The reform is built for the multinational with a legal department.

The interior designer, the chef, the clinic owner, the small foreign operator who helped raise Thailand to the world-class standard everyone now flies in for, and who was forced years ago into the exact nominee structure now being prosecuted in property, is left exactly where they were. Thailand built the trap. Thailand is now dismantling it, for the people who least needed the help.

A foreigner wants to open an interior design studio in Chiang Mai. Her own portfolio, her own clients, the reputation she has built up over years. Not land, not a bank, not a casino. A design studio. And to do it legally, Thai law gives her two options: win a slow, discretionary government licence that may never come, or find Thai nationals to hold fifty-one percent of her studio on paper.

That second option has a name. It is a nominee structure, the very arrangement Thailand is currently raiding, seizing and threatening with criminal charges across the property world. And the designer was pushed into it not by greed or cunning, but by a single line written into law in 1999.

The Foreign Business Act reserves a long list of activities for Thai nationals, and tucked into that list is a phrase of breathtaking vagueness: “other service businesses.” Not a defined category. A catch-all. A line that, read literally, requires a foreigner who wants to majority-own almost any service business not specifically named elsewhere to obtain a special licence first. A foreigner may hold up to forty-nine percent freely; it is real control, the thing most owners actually want, that trips the wire. The design studio is an “other service business.” So is a restaurant, a café, a gym, a marketing consultancy, a logistics outfit, a language school, a dive shop, a digital platform, a small IT firm. The list lawyers reach for when they describe the clause runs from consulting to logistics to fintech, and it keeps going, because that is the nature of a catch-all: it is built to catch everything. There is no carve-out for small, no exemption for harmless, no threshold below which the state simply waves you in. There is the licence, or there is the nominee.

So read the designer’s situation twice, because it is the whole point. The same structure Thailand is prosecuting in property is the structure its own business law has been quietly pushing small foreign operators into for twenty-seven years. She did not invent a sneaky workaround. The state handed her one and said: this, or nothing.

They did not drain Thailand. They helped build the draw.

The foreigner running that barbershop, and the chef behind the little bistro, and the couple who opened the dive school, and the doctor who set up the international clinic, and the designer, the café owner, the yoga teacher, the boutique-gym founder, the bar owner, the school principal, these people are not a threat that Thailand reluctantly absorbs. They are part of the reason Thailand became one of the most desirable places on earth to live. Alongside Thai entrepreneurs, and learning from them as much as teaching, they helped raise the everyday standard of the place: the international-quality food, the world-class hospitality, the clinics a medical tourist trusts, the cafés and studios and services that make Chiang Mai and Phuket and Bangkok feel cosmopolitan rather than provincial. Pull that layer out and you do not get a more authentically Thai paradise. You get somewhere with far less of the very quality that draws the tourists, the digital nomads, the retirees and the investment in the first place.

That is what makes the legal posture so strange. The small foreign operator is not extracting value from Thailand. They are one of the ingredients in what Thailand is now selling to the world. And the country’s own business law has spent a quarter of a century treating those same contributors as a problem to be contained, forcing the people who helped build its international appeal to do so from behind a borrowed Thai shareholding, in the grey, one political shift away from being called criminals for it.

And this is not some special pleading dreamed up by the expat community. It is Thailand’s own stated position. The government has spent the last two years actively courting foreign talent: it built the ten-year Long-Term Resident visa, launched the Destination Thailand Visa for digital nomads, refined the Smart Visa for skilled professionals and entrepreneurs, and rebranded the entire national pitch around becoming an “ASEAN Economic Hub.” When the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the logic behind this liberalisation, it said in plain terms that the aim was to boost local industry, create jobs, drive sustainable growth, and spur the influx of foreign technology and expertise, generating innovation. The reform of the Foreign Business Act itself was explicitly reframed away from “protecting local industry” and toward “building competitive potential,” with foreign expertise described by the government’s own reform rationale as essential to long-term growth.

So the contradiction is not between foreigners and Thailand. It is between Thailand and Thailand. With one hand the state writes visas, slogans and reform memos declaring that foreign talent brings jobs, expertise and innovation, and actively flies these people in. With the other, its own business law tells the designer, the chef and the clinic owner that the modest enterprise they want to run is reserved for Thais, and hands them a nominee structure as the only way through. The government believes foreigners add value. It has said so, repeatedly, in writing. Its statute simply has not been told.

To be fair to the government, the catch-all is not pure caprice, and it deserves its strongest case. The official rationale, restated by the Commerce Ministry as recently as May 2026, is protection. List Three is meant to shield Thai operators in sectors where local businesses are not yet ready to compete head to head with foreigners, and ministers were at pains to stress that even the new reform is not a free-for-all and that the hunt for illegal nominees will go on. As a principle, that is defensible. A government is entitled to give its own small entrepreneurs room to find their feet before throwing every sector open. The problem is not the goal. It is the instrument. A blanket reservation with no threshold for size, no test of actual harm and no realistic licence at the bottom end does little to protect the small Thai business, and a great deal to push the small foreign one into the very structure the same government is now prosecuting. Protection that can only be escaped through a crime is not protection. It is a trap with a noble caption.

The restriction manufactures the evasion it then punishes

That is the engine of this entire mess, in property and in business alike. The restriction manufactures the evasion it then punishes.

A barrier built on “you have no other legal option” was never really a barrier. It was a vending machine for nominee companies. Tell tens of thousands of foreigners that the only way to run a legitimate small business, or hold a legitimate family home, is through a Thai-majority structure, and you do not stop them. You simply guarantee that the entire foreign community is operating through the one arrangement you have privately decided to treat as a crime. Then the politics shift, the enforcement arrives, and the people who walked through the only unlocked door are recast as criminals, while the law that locked all the others stands untouched, blameless, still on the books.

Our designer has done nothing the law did not herd him into doing. And the proof that this was always a self-inflicted wound is sitting in the news right now, because Thailand has quietly begun to admit the whole logic was broken.

The good news, and it is real

Give Thailand genuine credit here, because this is the most significant liberalisation of its foreign business rules in a generation, and it should be said plainly.

On 22 April 2025 the Cabinet approved in principle a sweeping amendment to the Foreign Business Act, the first serious overhaul in twenty-seven years, explicitly reframing the law’s purpose from “protecting local industry” to “building competitive potential.” Then on 12 May 2026 it went further, approving two draft instruments that would lift the licensing requirement from nine reserved categories outright. It is worth being precise about what this is. These are draft measures, approved in principle and sent to the Office of the Council of State for review, not yet enacted law. They take effect only once published in the Government Gazette, a step that lawyers caution may not arrive before 2027, if it arrives at all. The motive, though, is no secret. Thailand wants to join the OECD, which measures exactly this kind of openness through its FDI Restrictiveness Index, and on that index Thailand still ranks among the more closed economies measured. Add the 4.0 agenda, the Eastern Economic Corridor, the courting of data centres and semiconductors and skilled investors, and you have a government that has decided the old wall is a liability and started pulling bricks out of it.

This is the right direction, and it is the rarest note in this entire series: Thailand looking at a barrier it built, recognising that the barrier was manufacturing the very behaviour it disliked, and choosing to lower it rather than just police the wreckage. If the property file were handled with the same logic, this series would be a great deal shorter.

But look at who the reform actually rescues.

It was built for the people who needed it least

The categories being freed read like a memo from a corporate boardroom: treasury centres, intra-group administrative services provided only to other companies in the same group, in-group credit guarantees, derivatives services, petroleum drilling. These are the concerns of multinationals, the firms that arrive with a compliance department and a team of lawyers, structure their entry with care, and were never within a mile of a nominee in the first place. For them, the reform is a real and useful simplification. The one category on the list that might have reached a smaller operator, software development, sat among the proposals in January and was then quietly dropped before the May approval, after agencies raised concerns about the impact on Thailand’s own digital industry. The pattern could hardly be sharper. Where a delisting would simply let foreign capital serve other foreign capital, the door opens. Where it might let a foreigner compete with Thai operators, the door stays shut.

The designer is still an “other service business.” So is the chef, the clinic, the dive school, the small marketing consultant, the foreigner who wants to run a modest, honest, job-creating little enterprise without assembling a Thai-majority shareholding to do it. The very operators who helped raise Thailand’s everyday standard to world-class look at the great liberalisation of 2026 and find their own situation almost exactly as it was. The catch-all clause that traps them is still there. The licence is still slow and still discretionary. The nominee structure is still, for many of them, the only practical road, the same road that, in its property form, now ends in seizure. And on the business side this is no longer a distant threat. Since January 2026 the Department of Business Development has required new companies with foreign shareholders to produce three months of bank statements proving that their Thai shareholders’ money is genuinely their own, and from April it extended the same scrutiny to later changes in shareholding. The Commerce Ministry has said in plain terms that it will keep pursuing businesses that use Thai nominees to front for foreigners. The tool that the law left as the small operator’s only legal road is quietly being turned into the evidence against them.

Thai lawyers have put this more bluntly than we would dare. One senior partner noted that there has always been a fast, simple fix, the government can exempt service categories by ministerial regulation with a stroke of the pen, and added, on the record, that “the Thai government simply does not want to.” Others warn that past FBA reforms have a habit of lifting a restriction in one place only for another regulator to quietly reimpose it in another, leaving the foreigner exactly as boxed in as before, just by a different department. The scope of restricted activities, in the words of one Thai corporate counsel, remains vague, still exposing people to retrospective scrutiny and shifting interpretation. The gap between the rule on paper and the rule in practice, the thread running through this whole series, runs straight through the business story too.

The same lesson, refusing to be learned twice

The parallel with property is almost exact. In property, Thailand tore down the legal route to ownership and left the nominee workaround standing, then started prosecuting the people who used it. In business, Thailand built a restriction that made the nominee workaround near-unavoidable for small operators, and is only now, partially, and only for the largest players, beginning to take it apart. Both run on the same broken machine: a rule so blunt it forces honest people into a grey structure, and a state that then treats the grey structure, rather than its own rule, as the crime.

And both point to the same fix, the one this series keeps circling and will land on at its end. You do not hunt the workaround into extinction with raids. You build a clean, legal road beside it, so clear and so durable that no sane person takes the dangerous detour anymore, and the grey structures empty out on their own, without a single prosecution. The business reform is, at last, a half-step onto exactly that road. It is the proof that Thailand understands the principle perfectly: lower the barrier, and the evasion you hated vanishes by itself. It has simply chosen to hand that understanding to the multinational with the treasury centre, and not yet to the designer with her studio, or the clinic, or the café, the people who quietly helped make the country worth moving to.

So picture her one more time, sweeping up at the end of the day in a shop the law still says he should not really own, one of ten thousand small foreign businesses that helped make Thailand the place the whole region envies. Thailand has admitted, in writing, that the wall he was made to climb was built too high, and it is taking that wall down, brick by brick, for its biggest and least vulnerable guests. He is still on his knees in front of it, scissors in hand, harming no one, having helped build the very appeal everyone else is now cashing in on. Thailand has finally learned the lesson. It has just decided who gets to walk through the gap, and the barber is not on the list.

Tell us where you land.

[SERIES NOTE] This is part six of The Thaiger’s ten-part series on Thailand’s property market and the wider question of how the country handles foreign capital. The earlier parts:*

Part one: “Thailand is throwing out the foreigners it spent a fortune inviting in”

Part two: “Thailand’s problem isn’t its property law. It’s that nobody trusts it to last”

Part three: “A Thai office worker earns a good salary, saves hard, and still can’t buy a home”

Part four: “Thais built it, sold it, and registered it. So why is the foreigner the only one in the dock?”

Part five: “Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it”

This article is commentary and analysis on a matter of public interest. It reflects the writer’s opinion and interpretation of publicly reported events and is not a statement of fact about any individual. It is not legal, financial or immigration advice. Nothing in it is intended as an allegation of unlawful conduct against any named government body, official, company or individual, and no specific person or business is accused of using an illegal structure. References to raids, prosecutions, seizures and enforcement describe publicly reported government actions and stated policy in Thailand’s property and business sectors during 2025 and 2026, and are described here in general terms.

The legislative changes discussed, including the Cabinet resolution of 22 April 2025 and the draft instruments approved on 12 May 2026, were approvals in principle or drafts at the time of writing and had not been enacted or published in the Government Gazette; their final scope and timing may change. Quotations attributed to named lawyers are drawn from published interviews and reporting. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commerce Ministry positions are paraphrased from published government communications and are attributed to those institutions, not to any named individual. The article draws on the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) and publicly reported 2025-2026 developments, simplified for general readers. Anyone making property, immigration or business decisions in Thailand should obtain qualified, independent local legal advice.





