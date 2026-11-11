Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 9:41 AM
2 minutes read
Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders
Photo via Aflo Images

Thailand’s Cabinet yesterday, November 10, approved a Finance Ministry plan to charge the full customs tariff, capped at 30%, as the online import duty on goods arriving by express courier and international post, with phone cases, headphones and sunglasses among the items rising to 30%.

The rule starts once the notice is published in the Royal Gazette, and the Customs Department expects that by early next year.

Customs Director-General Phanthong Loykulnanta said the change removes a reduction that a Finance Ministry notice under the Customs Tariff Decree had given these parcels, so goods shipped directly to consumers will pay the legal ceiling for their tariff class instead of a lower rate.

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The 30% figure is therefore a cap rather than a flat charge on everything, and hand drills and screwdrivers, for example, have a 25% ceiling.

Among the 20 product groups Customs listed as the most imported through these channels, costume jewellery and communication equipment will go from 0% to 30%, screen protectors and sunglasses from 5%, and phone cases, exercise equipment, headphones, speakers and microphones from 10%, while women’s handbags and iron and steel goods will rise from 20% to 30%.

A level playing field

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas told reporters at Government House that the measure aims to give Thai businesses, especially SMEs, fairer competition, since they carry the cost of taxes, staff, legal compliance and product standards that overseas sellers often do not.

Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders | News by Thaiger
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas | Photo via Thai Customs

His second argument was consumer safety, as some cheap imports of food and drink, cosmetics, dietary supplements, electronics, power banks and vehicle parts may fail Thai standards, and goods bought directly for personal use are exempt by law from those checks.

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For shoppers, including foreigners who order from overseas sellers on platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, Shein and Temu, the duty is built into the price shown at checkout and paid by the platform at import, as it has been for about 97% of parcels since January, so the higher rates will show up as higher prices.

Importers who bring goods in by container or in bulk through normal cargo channels keep their reduced rates and free trade agreement benefits.

Currently, reports differ on the exact start, some sources reported that the rule takes effect 15 days after the Royal Gazette notice, while others reported the tarriffs to begin no later than January 1, 2027.

Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders | News by Thaiger
Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri, Thailand | Photo via Thai Government

The increase follows the end of the 1,500-baht exemption on January 1, when Customs began charging duty and 7% VAT on online imports from the first baht, a change Thailand Customs announced import duties on all low-value online goods in November last year.

That step brought cheap parcels into the tax net at reduced rates, while this one raises the rates themselves to the legal ceilings, which Customs said on March 30 it would seek.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 9:41 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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