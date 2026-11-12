Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases

Thailand has approved new import duties of up to 30% on products ordered from overseas online shopping platforms, a move that could make some purchases more expensive for Thai consumers from early next year.

The Cabinet approved the changes on November 10 following a proposal from the Finance Ministry. The new rules will apply to goods shipped into Thailand through express delivery services and international post.

Customs Department director-general Phantong Loykulnanta said the measures were expected to take effect around January 1, 2027. The official start date will depend on when the new rules are published in the Royal Gazette, with enforcement beginning the following day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the changes, import duties will be calculated according to each product’s customs classification, with rates capped at 30%.

Some products could face substantial increases. Duties on plastic products and exercise equipment could rise from 10% to 30%, while jewellery could increase from 0% to 30% and bags from 20% to 30%.

Clothing, meanwhile, is already subject to a 30% import duty, meaning its rate would remain unchanged.

However, higher import duties do not necessarily mean shoppers will pay 30% more. Phantong said online platforms should be able to manage the additional costs without significantly increasing their prices.

The government approved the changes to address concerns about competition between overseas online sellers and Thai businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the rapid growth of online shopping had made imported products more accessible and intensified price competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that Thai businesses face costs related to taxation, employment and compliance with product standards that may not apply equally to overseas sellers.

The government also wants to discourage imports of cheap products that may not meet Thai safety and quality requirements, particularly items such as food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, power banks and automotive parts.

The Customs Department has also faced difficulties monitoring the growing volume of overseas parcels.

Thailand already taxes overseas online purchases, but Customs continues to face problems with false declarations. Phanthong said the department also lacks enough officers to inspect the more than 241 million parcels arriving from abroad, prompting the push for revised import duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised rules are intended to improve tax collection and reduce opportunities for incorrect declarations.

Customs expects import duty revenue to increase by approximately 6.3 billion baht, from 4.8 billion to around 11 billion baht, excluding value-added tax.

Despite concerns about higher prices, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office expects the impact on Thailand’s overall inflation rate to be limited.

The office estimated that products affected by the changes account for only around 0.70% of the consumer price index basket. It also noted that businesses may absorb some of the higher import costs rather than passing the full increase on to customers.

The Finance Ministry and Customs Department will work with e-commerce platforms to improve customs declarations and prepare their systems before the new rules take effect.

In similar news