Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 5:06 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles
Photo via Magnific

Hotel and accommodation business closures in Thailand rose by 42% in the first nine months of 2026, as weaker tourist demand, rising costs and growing competition put pressure on smaller operators.

A total of 148 hotel and accommodation businesses registered their closure between January and September. New registrations fell by 31.2% to 779, according to Department of Business Development figures reported by Kasikorn Research Centre on October 27.

The figures reflect a growing problem for Thailand’s hotel industry: the country has more rooms available than before the COVID pandemic, but fewer foreign tourists to fill them.

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Kasikorn expects 31.4 million foreign arrivals this year, down 4% from last year and just 79% of the 2019 level. Meanwhile, the number of hotel rooms reached 876,000 by mid-year, an increase of 11.7% compared with 2019.

The pressure is showing in hotel finances. More than half of accommodation operators, or 51%, reported losses in 2025, while 38% recorded losses for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025.

Smaller businesses have been particularly affected, with 54% reporting losses last year. Thailand has around 15,000 hotel and accommodation operators, 98% of them small or medium-sized businesses, employing more than 430,000 people.

Thailand hotel closures jump 42% in the first nine months of 2026 as weaker tourist demand and rising costs squeeze operators.
Photo via Magnific

Suphamit Kitchaphiphat, president of the Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association, said some hotels had closed permanently, while others were shutting temporarily during the low season to reduce costs.

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He said changing travel habits were also affecting the industry, with Chinese visitors increasingly travelling in smaller groups rather than large organised tours.

Naree Sunetta, president of the Thailand Hostel and Small Accommodation Association, said many hostels remained quiet in late October, when the high tourism season would normally be beginning.

She said occupancy rates in major cities had fallen by 30% to 40%, while foreign-owned accommodation businesses could have an advantage through lower operating costs.

Thailand hotel closures jump 42% in the first nine months of 2026 as weaker tourist demand and rising costs squeeze operators.
Photo via Magnific

Rising expenses are adding to the difficulties. Wages account for 25% to 30% of hotel costs, prompting some operators to cut staff or place employees on unpaid leave. Electricity, transport and booking platform fees are also expected to increase next year.

Higher airfares have made Thailand less attractive to some travellers, who are delaying trips or choosing cheaper destinations such as Vietnam.

Naree called for easier access to loans, financial support for struggling operators, faster progress on accommodation law reforms and a review of the foreign tourist fee.

Looking ahead, Kasikorn expects Thailand to welcome between 31 million and 33 million foreign tourists in 2027. However, geopolitical tensions and rising operating costs are expected to remain challenges, particularly as the industry watches demand from Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 5:06 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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