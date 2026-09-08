Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026

Thailand welcomed more than 21.28 million foreign visitors between January 1 and September 5, generating about 1.04 trillion baht in spending despite arrivals remaining below last year’s level, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The ministry reported today, September 8, that Thailand tourist arrivals reached 21,280,409, down 3.12% from the same period last year. Foreign visitors generated 1,040,385 million baht in spending during the period.

China remained Thailand’s largest source market with 3,597,054 visitors, followed by Malaysia with 2,708,761 and India with 1,566,152. Russia ranked fourth with 1,192,571 arrivals, while South Korea was fifth with 781,467.

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Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said preliminary figures showed the tourism market slowing during the latest week as summer holidays ended in China and Taiwan.

Malaysia provided some support to regional travel, with several holidays around the week, including the Melaka Governor’s Birthday, Maulidur Rasul and Malaysia’s National Day. Malaysian visitors ranked first for weekly arrivals, moving up from second place the previous week.

Indian arrivals also increased as the Janmashtami holiday created a longer break towards the end of the week. Singapore recorded stronger numbers during its mid-year school holiday, climbing from 11th place a week earlier to fifth.

Long-haul arrivals increased slightly, although the ministry said those markets remained in a quieter period following the end of the European summer holiday season.

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Between August 30 and September 5, Thailand received 472,898 foreign visitors, down 18,558 from the previous week, or 3.78%. That worked out to an average of 67,557 international arrivals per day.

Short-haul markets accounted for 331,038 visitors during the week, a 6.12% decline from the previous seven days. Long-haul markets, meanwhile, brought in 141,860 visitors, up 2.18%.

Malaysia led the weekly rankings with 74,452 arrivals, down slightly by 0.22% from the previous week. China followed with 72,983 visitors, a 13.85% decline.

India recorded 39,122 arrivals, up 18.45%, while Japan contributed 18,710 visitors, down 12.24%. Singapore completed the top five with 18,027 arrivals, representing the strongest weekly increase among the five markets at 23.69%.

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The ministry expects overall foreign visitor numbers next week to remain close to current levels as both short-haul and long-haul markets move beyond their summer holiday periods.

Malaysian arrivals are expected to ease following the end of the country’s National Day holiday period.

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