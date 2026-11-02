Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 2, 2026, 3:07 PM
2 minutes read
Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles
Photo via akaratwimages

Thailand’s Excise Department is seeking 6 billion baht for a pickup trade-in scheme offering 40,000 baht to eligible motorists who scrap older vehicles, aiming to reduce PM2.5 pollution and revive the struggling domestic automotive market.

The proposed nationwide programme would support the replacement of 150,000 ageing vehicles with new, locally manufactured pickups or pickup-based passenger vehicles (PPVs).

According to Thansettakij, which cited a Finance Ministry source today, November 2, the department has requested funding under the government’s 2026 borrowing programme to begin implementing the scheme in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the proposal, only Thai nationals aged 20 or above would qualify. Each participant could surrender one eligible vehicle in exchange for financial assistance towards one new vehicle.

The old vehicle must have been registered before 2012 and may be a private passenger car, a passenger vehicle carrying more than seven people or a privately registered goods vehicle.

Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles | News by Thaiger
Photo via chachastephanie/Getty Images

Owners must have paid the vehicle’s annual tax, have identifiable engine and chassis numbers, and hold the vehicle free of outstanding finance agreements or legal seizure orders.

The 40,000-baht subsidy would be applied as a deposit contribution or an immediate price reduction rather than being paid directly to buyers.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Eligible replacement vehicles must be manufactured in Thailand and meet specified emissions requirements, including Euro 5 or Euro 6 standards, carbon dioxide emissions of no more than 185 grammes per kilometre, and the relevant B20 biodiesel or electrified-vehicle technology criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles | News by Thaiger
Exhaust emissions test | Photo via Tramino/Getty Images

Participating manufacturers would also be expected to offer additional discounts, although the proposal does not specify their value.

For eligible electrified pickups, buyers could apply for financing through the Government Savings Bank’s soft-loan programme, with annual interest capped at 5%.

The proposed pickup trade-in scheme comes as Thailand’s automotive industry struggles with weak consumer demand and tighter lending conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s pickup industry had previously sought government-backed trade-in incentives following a prolonged decline in sales.

Financial institutions have become increasingly cautious about vehicle loans because of high household debt and the risk of defaults.

The slowdown has also affected manufacturers. In March 2025, MG suspended pickup production in Thailand, citing difficult domestic market conditions.

Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles | News by Thaiger
Toyota’s Ban Pho vehicle assembly plant in Chachoengsao province | Photo via Toyota Thailand

Alongside supporting sales, the Excise Department wants to remove older vehicles that produce higher levels of exhaust pollution.

Department of Land Transport figures cited in the proposal indicate that Thailand has approximately 8.18 million passenger cars, pickups and vans at least 10 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older diesel vehicles are a particular concern because many were manufactured before modern emissions standards became compulsory.

The government has previously considered stricter inspections for ageing diesel vehicles to help reduce PM2.5 pollution.

Under the proposed replacement programme, dealers would arrange for old vehicles to be deregistered and transferred to certified dismantling facilities. The Government Savings Bank would distribute subsidy payments through participating manufacturers and dealers.

The Excise Department estimates that the programme could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 310,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, while cutting PM2.5 and nitrogen oxide emissions from the replaced vehicles by at least 30%.

It also projects at least 82.5 billion baht in economic activity from sales of domestically produced pickups.

However, implementation could face challenges because Thailand’s certified vehicle dismantling facilities can currently process only around 50,000 vehicles annually, according to the department.

The proposed spending schedule begins in January 2027, but the 6-billion-baht funding request must still receive approval before the programme can proceed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 2, 2026, 3:07 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street Crime News

Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street

47 minutes ago
Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy Politics News

Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy

2 hours ago
Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket&#8217;s Bang Tao Beach Phuket News

Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl

4 hours ago
Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion Business News

Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion

4 hours ago
3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room Crime News

3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room

5 hours ago
Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches Pattaya News

Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches

5 hours ago
15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course Central Thailand News

15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course

5 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers

9 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht

22 hours ago
Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents Tourism News

Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents

23 hours ago
Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised

1 day ago
Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre Thailand News

Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre

1 day ago
Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met

1 day ago
Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing Bangkok News

Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing

1 day ago
German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated Pattaya News

German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated

1 day ago
Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand Thailand News

Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand

1 day ago
Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple Thailand News

Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple

1 day ago
South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok Bangkok News

South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok

1 day ago
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops Crime News

Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops

1 day ago
Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets Pattaya News

Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets

1 day ago
Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat Crime News

Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat

1 day ago
Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks Crime News

Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks

1 day ago
Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room Crime News

Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion