Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles

Thailand’s Excise Department is seeking 6 billion baht for a pickup trade-in scheme offering 40,000 baht to eligible motorists who scrap older vehicles, aiming to reduce PM2.5 pollution and revive the struggling domestic automotive market.

The proposed nationwide programme would support the replacement of 150,000 ageing vehicles with new, locally manufactured pickups or pickup-based passenger vehicles (PPVs).

According to Thansettakij, which cited a Finance Ministry source today, November 2, the department has requested funding under the government’s 2026 borrowing programme to begin implementing the scheme in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the proposal, only Thai nationals aged 20 or above would qualify. Each participant could surrender one eligible vehicle in exchange for financial assistance towards one new vehicle.

The old vehicle must have been registered before 2012 and may be a private passenger car, a passenger vehicle carrying more than seven people or a privately registered goods vehicle.

Owners must have paid the vehicle’s annual tax, have identifiable engine and chassis numbers, and hold the vehicle free of outstanding finance agreements or legal seizure orders.

The 40,000-baht subsidy would be applied as a deposit contribution or an immediate price reduction rather than being paid directly to buyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligible replacement vehicles must be manufactured in Thailand and meet specified emissions requirements, including Euro 5 or Euro 6 standards, carbon dioxide emissions of no more than 185 grammes per kilometre, and the relevant B20 biodiesel or electrified-vehicle technology criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating manufacturers would also be expected to offer additional discounts, although the proposal does not specify their value.

For eligible electrified pickups, buyers could apply for financing through the Government Savings Bank’s soft-loan programme, with annual interest capped at 5%.

The proposed pickup trade-in scheme comes as Thailand’s automotive industry struggles with weak consumer demand and tighter lending conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s pickup industry had previously sought government-backed trade-in incentives following a prolonged decline in sales.

Financial institutions have become increasingly cautious about vehicle loans because of high household debt and the risk of defaults.

The slowdown has also affected manufacturers. In March 2025, MG suspended pickup production in Thailand, citing difficult domestic market conditions.

Alongside supporting sales, the Excise Department wants to remove older vehicles that produce higher levels of exhaust pollution.

Department of Land Transport figures cited in the proposal indicate that Thailand has approximately 8.18 million passenger cars, pickups and vans at least 10 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older diesel vehicles are a particular concern because many were manufactured before modern emissions standards became compulsory.

The government has previously considered stricter inspections for ageing diesel vehicles to help reduce PM2.5 pollution.

Under the proposed replacement programme, dealers would arrange for old vehicles to be deregistered and transferred to certified dismantling facilities. The Government Savings Bank would distribute subsidy payments through participating manufacturers and dealers.

The Excise Department estimates that the programme could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 310,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, while cutting PM2.5 and nitrogen oxide emissions from the replaced vehicles by at least 30%.

It also projects at least 82.5 billion baht in economic activity from sales of domestically produced pickups.

However, implementation could face challenges because Thailand’s certified vehicle dismantling facilities can currently process only around 50,000 vehicles annually, according to the department.

The proposed spending schedule begins in January 2027, but the 6-billion-baht funding request must still receive approval before the programme can proceed.