Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 2, 2026, 11:19 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana | Photo via Royal Thai Government

Thailand is considering visa-free entry for travellers from four countries as part of a wider tourism strategy aimed at generating at least 4 trillion baht in revenue and attracting higher-spending visitors.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana announced the proposals on October 31, following a National Tourism Policy Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to submit proposed visa exemptions for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan and Belarus to a relevant committee on November 9.

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The proposed Thailand visa-free entry arrangements have not been approved, and no new exemptions have taken effect.

The latest announcement expands on an earlier proposal covering Mexico, Colombia and Uzbekistan, with Belarus now included among the countries under consideration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also working to improve e-Visa processing, while officials discussed ways to reduce immigration waiting times at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A proposed Thai departure tax would charge all nationalities 1,000 baht to leave by air, with land and sea travel exempt in the initial phase.
e-Passport gates at Suvarnabhumi Airport | Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

The measures form part of the draft Fourth National Tourism Development Plan for 2028 to 2032, which aims to increase tourism revenue, improve service standards and place Thailand among the world’s top 30 countries in the Travel & Tourism Development Index.

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The government also wants to attract more high-spending tourists while distributing more revenue to smaller businesses and local communities.

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Cruise and yacht tourism were identified as priority areas, with TAT tasked with coordinating plans to develop more cruise terminals and yacht marinas.

The committee also discussed building on international interest generated by Thailand’s hosting of the 2026 IMF–World Bank annual meetings, including promoting trips from Bangkok to nearby destinations such as Ayutthaya.

For short-haul tourism, marketing efforts will focus on Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. Long-haul plans include major events and closer cooperation with travel agencies and airlines.

Officials also proposed multilingual tourism calendars for individual provinces to help visitors plan trips around festivals, attractions and community activities.

Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion | News by Thaiger
A street procession takes place during the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival, Oct. 11, 2026 | Photo via TAT

Agricultural tourism, particularly seasonal fruit tours in eastern Thailand, would also be promoted to generate additional income for farmers and local businesses.

Separately, the committee reviewed public feedback on the proposed 450-baht tourist entry fee. The measure remains under consideration and has not been introduced.

The meeting also discussed draft legislation concerning tourism and cultural administration, scheduled for parliamentary consideration on November 4.

A transitional tourism strategy subcommittee, chaired by former Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat, will coordinate preparations between government agencies.

Lalida said the broader strategy aims to strengthen Thailand’s tourism industry while ensuring its economic benefits reach hotels, airlines, restaurants, small businesses, farmers and local communities.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 2, 2026, 11:19 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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