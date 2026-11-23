Thailand could end gasohol 91 sales by 2027 under a draft long-term fuel plan from the Department of Energy Business (DOEB), which aims to announce the end of the grade and treats gasohol 95 and E20 as the base petrols, with B7 as the base diesel. The draft is still in public consultation, with comments open until November 27.

The draft, called Oil Plan 2026, runs to 2050 and aims to move gasohol 91 users onto E20, with a target for E20 to make up half of petrol sales by 2032. More than 6,000 stations already sell E20, the department said, and the draft also proposes studying whether to drop regular unleaded 95 (ULG 95) by 2032.

DOEB Director-General Sarawut Kaewtathip said the draft updates the plan drawn up in 2024 for three reasons: Thailand brought its net zero target forward from 2065 to 2050, the country went through an energy crisis early this year, and the energy transition is gathering pace with the growth of electric vehicles and hybrids.

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The draft also proposes buying crude oil from more countries and studying a strategic oil reserve. The legal reserve requirement is 6% of crude oil and 1% of oil products, which gives usable reserves of roughly 40 to 50 days.

Yupin Boonsirichan of the Thai Automotive Industry Association said cars made before 2008 cannot run on E20 or B20, and she asked the government to keep gasohol 95 (E10) rather than cut other grades and to set a clear, continuous policy.

The government has stressed that the plan is not settled, and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed reports of a 2027 phase-out on November 11, saying gasohol 91 and 95 would not disappear overnight and that any change must rest on studies and reliable figures.

Energy Ministry Spokesperson Phongphon Yodmuangcharoen said in remarks published on November 13 that ending gasohol 91 and 95 is a long-term framework rather than a decision.

He said the ministry wants to persuade drivers rather than force them, using price as the main incentive, and that any change would be gradual and offer options for cars that cannot use E20.